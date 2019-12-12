Raccoon takes bus in London, Ontario

A raccoon was spotted on a city bus in London, Ontario last night around 8 pm. One passenger was able to snap a picture of the along route 19 in the Masonville area.

There was a raccoon on my friend’s @LTCLdnOnt City Bus! Idek how this was possible but 😧 #ldnont pic.twitter.com/WNzb1KYyyl — Sarah Chun (@sarahchun02) December 12, 2019

The LTC replied to the tweet saying,

No one quite knows how the little guy managed to board the bus and the LTC has yet to comment.

Word on the street is after failing to present a valid ticket he was asked to leave, begrudgingly he waddled off muttering something about the LTC.