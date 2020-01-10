Culture

Racism is not to blame for Meghan Markle’s behaviour

The predilection of blaming everything on race doesn’t make much sense in a society where a race didn’t play a factor in a woman becoming a Duchess.
The predilection of blaming everything on race doesn’t make much sense in a society where a race didn’t play a factor in a woman becoming a Duchess.
Libby Emmons Brooklyn, NY
5 mins read

Ever anxious to find another thing to blame on bias, The New York Times, CNN and other outlets are blaming #Megxit on racism. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, announced their intention to depart from the British royal lifestyle and set out on their own, the tabloids balked and theories materialized as to why anyone would leave all that pomp and circumstance behind. This latest theory is that the racism inherent in British society and in the royal family itself was so horrific that the couple had to move to a country where the Prime Minister donned blackface for a laugh at parties.

“Her treatment has proved what many of us have always known,” writes Afua Hirsch for The New York Times. “No matter how beautiful you are, whom you marry, what palaces you occupy, charities you support, how faithful you are, how much money you accumulate or what good deeds you perform, in this society racism will still follow you.”

There’s a drive in media to control this narrative, to make it about race. So much so that when the BBC declined to do so, that was the story about the story.

CNN points out that “As Duchess, she hasn’t made race an issue. Others have.” And that’s exactly what so many outlets are doing.

The assumption that the press’s persistent pursuit of the Duchess is all about race doesn’t hold up. The greatest British pastime is squeezing the royals in a vice until they pop. They did it with the other ladies who dared join the storied House of Windsor, and they’ll do it with the next generation, too. It’s hard for many of us across the pond to understand even a little why anyone would care about a family of people whose claim to fame is that their blood is better than ours, but the Brits are confusing in so many ways.

There’s been a mixed reaction about the leave. Some women who have always wanted to be princesses wondered how Markle could ever step away.

Still, others proclaimed it a move in keeping with Markle’s American heritage.

Or chalked it up to that deep desire in all of us to abandon our family and their expectations.

But the leave seemed to have way more to do with lifestyle preference than discrimination. In fact, there’s no end to the many, hypothetical reasons that Meghan and Harry would want to leave Britain, their responsibilities as royals, and all the rest. They will be able to make more money outside the confines of the royal rules than within them, and it jettisoning the British Isles for the commonwealth of Canada, they leave the worst tabloid hounds behind them.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

The message from Harry, a man who is not in line for the throne anyway, is that he doesn’t want his family to experience the same kind of nightmare that he went through with the incessant hounding of his mother to her own death. The loss he suffered at such a young age has stayed with him. In the work he does, furthering the work of removing land mines, speaking out for the disadvantaged, his mother’s legacy lives on.

Since taking the reigns as Duchess, Meghan has been clear about how much she’s not into it. She spoke candidly on a BBC documentary in fall 2019, saying “I’ve said for a long time to H… it’s not enough to just survive something, right, that’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive. You’ve got to be happy, and I’ve tried to adopt this sensibility of a stiff upper lip … I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair.”

The restrictions of royalty were more than they wanted for their life, and since the entire concept of a monarchy is pretty silly anyway, why not step away from something that’s meaningless into a life where they can create meaning for themselves. The question becomes if that’s even possible.

“Harry and Meghan want to ‘carve out a progressive new role for this institution,” writes Dominic Green for Spectator US. “But there is no progressive new role for monarchy, other than renouncing titles and hereditary privileges, returning the palaces and parks to the people to whom they once belonged, and then rejoining us, the great unwashed, as Mr. & Mrs. Harry Windsor, the friendly and unassuming mixed-race couple down the street, him good with his hands, her always happy to join in with a singalong around the piano, and little Archie playing in the front yard. None of which is going to happen.”

The predilection of blaming everything on race doesn’t make much sense in a society where a race didn’t play a factor in a woman becoming the Duchess of Sussex in the most prominent and visible royal family in the world. Sure, she got a tough time, but everyone gets a rough time. The press picks on those characteristics that they can easily caricature, and all they really care about are clicks. If you don’t like what they’re saying, don’t click, and they will come up with something else.

Culture
International News
Opinion
Meghan Markle
Racism
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations