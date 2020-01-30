Radical NDP MP Niki Ashton sides with Venezuelan communist dictator

Niki Ashton has shared her disapproval of Trudeau’s meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Twitter. Ashton referred to the meeting as “shameful” and said it was the “opposite of supporting peace and democracy.”
Juan Guaido has declared himself Interim President of Venezuela and has gained the support of over 50 nations, including Canada, the US and UK. He met with Trudeau on Monday. Trudeau noted that the meeting would cover “the importance of democracy & the need for a peaceful, Venezuelan-led transition toward free & fair elections as soon as possible.”
Ashton has made it clear in several cases that she is not a fan of Trudeau’s actions. Many people who responded to Ashton’s tweet were surprised and confused that Ashton preferred Maduro.
The political crisis began in Venezuela when Hugo Chavez was president and has continued ever since. Juan Guaido is currently touring to several countries in order to gain more support over Maduro. Guaido left the country without permission from the country’s Supreme Court, who politically sides with Maduro.
Some topics Ashton’s often speaks of include income inequality, high tuition and Palestinian rights. Some have characterized her of being obsessed with identity politics and being very politically correct.
In an interview with a website titled In Defence of Marxism Ashton talked about how important socialism is to her. She said, “I think it’s incumbent on us to take the word back into the movement. I was one of the MP’s at the time who opposed removing the word socialism from the NDP constitution. We need to take it back, not only in word, but in principle.”
Guaido has recently thanked Canada for supporting him on his tour for the “restoration of democracy and human rights” throughout Venezuela.