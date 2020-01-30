Radical NDP MP Niki Ashton sides with Venezuelan communist dictator

Niki Ashton has shared her disapproval of Trudeau’s meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Twitter. Ashton referred to the meeting as “shameful” and said it was the “opposite of supporting peace and democracy.”

Juan Guaido has declared himself Interim President of Venezuela and has gained the support of over 50 nations, including Canada, the US and UK. He met with Trudeau on Monday. Trudeau noted that the meeting would cover “the importance of democracy & the need for a peaceful, Venezuelan-led transition toward free & fair elections as soon as possible.”

Shameful to see @JustinTrudeau prop up an unelected figure and seek to legitimize a deeply divisive and undemocratic agenda. This visit is the opposite of supporting peace and democracy. https://t.co/KJ0dTXqQFZ — Niki Ashton (@nikiashton) January 26, 2020

On Monday, I’ll meet with @jguaido, the Interim President of Venezuela. We’ll talk about the importance of democracy & the need for a peaceful, Venezuelan-led transition toward free & fair elections as soon as possible. More on his visit to Ottawa: https://t.co/LaHPlIiIlm — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 26, 2020

Ashton has made it clear in several cases that she is not a fan of Trudeau’s actions. Many people who responded to Ashton’s tweet were surprised and confused that Ashton preferred Maduro.

Does the federal NDP have a platform anymore? I have no idea who’s in charge or what it stands for #partydiscipline — Suburban Voyeur™️ (@subvoyeur) January 29, 2020

Have you been hacked? If not, what is wrong with you? — Sandra Smith (@smittycanada1) January 29, 2020

The political crisis began in Venezuela when Hugo Chavez was president and has continued ever since. Juan Guaido is currently touring to several countries in order to gain more support over Maduro. Guaido left the country without permission from the country’s Supreme Court, who politically sides with Maduro.

There is no one in the Conservative caucus that Conservatives should be embarrassed by or ashamed of that comes close to Ashton as an MP the NDP should be embarrassed and ashamed of. Guaido is not "an unelected figure." That's Chavista propaganda. https://t.co/9V3TDgGDs5 — Terry Glavin (@TerryGlavin) January 28, 2020

Some topics Ashton’s often speaks of include income inequality, high tuition and Palestinian rights. Some have characterized her of being obsessed with identity politics and being very politically correct.

In an interview with a website titled In Defence of Marxism Ashton talked about how important socialism is to her. She said, “I think it’s incumbent on us to take the word back into the movement. I was one of the MP’s at the time who opposed removing the word socialism from the NDP constitution. We need to take it back, not only in word, but in principle.”

PM Trudeau sides with Trump's regime change agenda and Brazil's fascist President in support of someone calling for a military coup in Venezuela.



No! We cannot support an agenda of economic or military coups. #HandsOffVenezuela — Niki Ashton (@nikiashton) January 24, 2019

Guaido has recently thanked Canada for supporting him on his tour for the “restoration of democracy and human rights” throughout Venezuela.