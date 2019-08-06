RCMP discover several items belonging to B.C. manhunt fugitives

The RCMP deployed an underwater diving team to search a northern Manitoba river following a new lead that came Friday.

This is the damaged aluminum boat found by #rcmpmb officers on the shores of the Nelson River during a helicopter search on friday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/56Ez8alVTs — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 4, 2019

According to the RCMP, helicopter operators discovered a damaged aluminum boat while looking for the two manhunt suspects, Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, in the thick woodland area surrounding Gillam, Manitoba. The boat was located on the shore of the Nelson River, reports CBC.

On Friday afternoon, #rcmpmb officers searching from a helicopter, located a damaged aluminum boat on the shore of the Nelson River. RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) will conduct a thorough underwater search of significant areas of interest today. pic.twitter.com/NwewjD9qH1 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 4, 2019

Five members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team are now conducting a thorough search of the area.

Additionally, several items directly linking the suspects have been found on the shoreline of the Nelson River, according to RCMP Manitoba.

On Aug 2, several items directly linked to the suspects were found on shoreline, 9km along the Nelson River. RCMP Underwater Recovery Team did not find additional items. Roadblock on PR 290 has been removed, but officers remain in the Gillam area. #rcmpmb https://t.co/eHFxdLg6UM — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 6, 2019

This latest development comes after a dismal week in the ongoing investigation that saw all efforts turn out fruitless and the number of officers on the case reduced. That was on day eight and nine of the manhunt, and we are now on day thirteen of the RCMP combing through the rugged terrain of northern Manitoba.

“At the height of the pursuit, officers used aerial surveillance, drones and police dogs and canvassed every home and abandoned building, but no sightings of the fugitives have been confirmed since a burned-out Toyota RAV4 was found near Sundance Creek, northeast of Gillam, Man, on July 21. It is believed the pair were driving the vehicle,” reports CBC’s Ian Froese.

“In searching for people in vast, remote and rugged locations, it’s always a possibility that they’re not going to be immediately located,” says RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy.