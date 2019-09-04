Atlantic

RCMP bust sixteen in connection to Newfoundland drug trafficking operation

According to police, nineteen criminal investigations comprised Project Bullfight, which were sequentially completed over a five-day period leading to the arrests of 16 individuals, three of which were already wanted on warrants.
Sixteen have been arrested for drug trafficking on Newfoundland’s west coast between August 27-31. The arrests are a result of a Newfoundland RCMP operation, Project Bullfight, conducted by Bay St. George and Channel-Port-aux Basques RCMP Detachments and supported by the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime units from St. John’s and Gander and RCMP Police Dog Services. Those arrested vary in age, from as young as 18 to 59.

According to a news release, police were able to execute multiple search warrants in six communities across the province, including Lourdes, Three Rock Cove, Stephenville Crossing, Flat Bay, Port-aux-Basques and Searston. As a result, police seized over $62,000 worth of illicit drugs and substances, including cocaine, prescription pills, cannabis and cannabis resin, as well as over $90,000 cash as proceeds of crime, seven firearms and ammunition, as well as other evidence related to the illicit trafficking of drugs and cannabis.

The items seized by police include:

  • 25 grams (g) cocaine
  • 1600 prescription pills, including oxycodone, hydromorphone, codeine, benzodiazepine and others
  • 1 g of 3,4-Methylenedioxyamphetamine (ecstasy)
  • 1597 g of cannabis marihuana
  • 414 g of cannabis resin (shatter)
  • 256 edible cannabis candies
  • 164 g of cannabis oil
  • 26 cannabis plants
  • Seven firearms (six shotguns, one rifle) and ammunition
  • $90,000 cash

The sixteen now face the following charges:

  • Trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).
  • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine).
  • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (oxycodone, hydromorphone, codeine, benzodiazepine).
  • Possession of a controlled substance.
  • Unlawful sale of cannabis.
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale.
  • Possession of cannabis resin for the purpose of sale.
  • Possession of the proceeds of crime.
  • Careless Storage of a firearm.
  • Careless Storage of ammunition.
  • Failure to comply with a court order.

Police say that all sixteen who were arrested have been released to appear in court at a later date.

