RCMP charge 24-year-old Alberta man with arson

A 24-year-old Wabasca man has been charged with three counts of arson by Bonnyville RCMP.

According to the Bonnyville Nouvelle, Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority was called to a fire at about 8:30 pm on the evening of June 3rd, where there was a fire on a wooded property about 12 kilometres south of Bonnyville, a small town situated in East-Central Alberta between Cold Lake and St. Paul.

The fire was extinguished with help from neighbouring fire departments, and no injuries were reported.

After an investigation by the RCMP Forestry Crime Unit, the Alberta Forestry Investigators found that there were three separate ignition points that caused the blaze.

Harvey Auger has been charged with three counts of arson, one count of possession of an incendiary material, and fail to appear.

Auger is expected to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on July 16. There is currently a warrant out for his arrest due to his failure to attend the RCMP Detachment as per the Identification of Criminals Act.

