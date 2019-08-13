RCMP lay charges on 70-year-old Saskatchewan woman for cocaine trafficking

A Saskatchewan woman is facing cocaine trafficking charges after a bust in Saskatchewan led to the 70-year-old woman’s arrest.

RCMP have said that officers from the Green Lake and Meadow Lake detachment, as well as a police dog unit, searched the Green Lake home on August 8, according to RCMP and CTV News.

Police have not released how much cocaine was seized, but the woman was indeed taken into custody as a result of the search.

Rita Sinclair has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Sinclair has been released from custody and will make her first appearance in Meadow Lake provincial court on September 16.