RCMP seek public’s help locating missing three-year-old B.C. boy

RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing three-year-old boy in B.C who has not been seen for three days, according to CTV.

Brycein Toane was last seen on June 18 on 126A Street in Surrey with his parents.

The boy is Metis, three feet tall, and weighs around 35 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

CTV reports: “Police believe Brycein is with his parents, but do not believe he is in any harm and would like to speak with them.”

If you have information, please contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, and quote file number 2019-91279.