REDNEXIT: Liberals ridicule disillusioned Albertans with hashtag

The condescending hashtag #Rednexit has been trending on Twitter in response to Alberta separatist sentiments spreading like wildfire all over social media after the re-election of Justin Trudeau.

During the election Albertans by the large voted against the Liberals with the Conservatives gaining most of the seats in the province.

If your plan to separate from Canada involves a shovel, that there's a #Rednexit



If your new national anthem is dueling banjos, you gone done a #Rednexit



If you want supreme court justices to be chosen in a tobacco spitting contest, you're fixing for a #Rednexit — Robert Jago (@rjjago) October 23, 2019

Okay, as much as I try to not stoop to label-driven humour…#Rednexit is pretty darn funny.



And this, coming from a recovering redneck.



Hey, I was young and just happened to like big muddy 4x4s, tailgate beers and prairie sunsets, and engine-grilled squirrel.



True story. pic.twitter.com/DqfExrGYoD — Barney Panofsky's Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) October 23, 2019

Overnight numerous pages and accounts promoting Albertan separatism have popped up and gained a sizeable following.

The hashtag #wexit was trending in Canada among supporters who believe that Western Canada should leave the Canadian Confederation.

#Rednexit followed the growth of #wexit as a way to criticize and ridicule separatist sentiments among Albertans.

#Rednexit is trending.

Another reminder of what the rest of this country thinks of The West’s legitimate grievances. 👎#wexit #WEXITALBERTA #cdnpoli — Bernard Hancock 🧢🤘 (@ruffnecknation) October 23, 2019

Some have pointed out the condescending nature of the hashtag and accused the opposing side of the country of elitism.