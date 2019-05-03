Alberta

Rising tensions at Assembly of First Nations forum

“The way the Assembly of First Nations is manufacturing consent is like a whiskey trader holding a smallpox blanket,” Kootenay remarked.
“The way the Assembly of First Nations is manufacturing consent is like a whiskey trader holding a smallpox blanket,” Kootenay remarked.
Travis Gladue-Beauregard Montreal, QC
5 mins read

It was a busy beginning to the first day of a two-day policy forum hosted by the Assembly of First Nations on May 1st.

The purpose of the AFN’s Four Policies and Nation Building Forum was put succinctly by Tsuut’ina Chief Lee Crowchild, wen he said that chiefs were “not going to let treaty be compromised.”

Sending a strong message to the AFN

Hundreds of demonstrators, including chiefs, elders and youth, organized outside an Assembly of First Nations policy forum in Edmonton Wednesday, where AFN delegates discussed the federal government’s plan to overhaul Comprehensive Land Claims, Specific Claims, Inherent Rights and Additions to Reserve Lands policies.

As April put it, “[the delegation] was a sham. We, [as Indigenous Peoples,] need to take a stand [and defend] our unbeaten, unsurrendered land.”

Security at the conference was heavy.

The AFN and select First Nation bands “are working in secrecy without consulting with the people. They are trying to starve our people, making it hard on us to get our medication and social assistance.”

Despite the apparent slap in the face to many faced with April’s predicament, as long as the sun shines, the grass grows, and the rivers flow, the Indigenous Peoples will not go down without a fight.

She refuses “to take this lying down. I have children and grandchildren, whose futures I have to think about.”

Beaver First Nation Chief Trevor Mercredi told the roughly 300 people gathered outside the Edmonton Inn and Conference Centre that “the government has taken away the authority of the people, the true rights holders in Canada.”

“They’re domesticating everything we own; they’re domesticating us as each day goes by.”

Bustin in on the secret AFN Forum Meeting they were having to slowly implement the White Paper 2.0 policies on our people to forever terminate and extinguish our rights and title without the People’s Consent!!!

Posted by April Thomas on Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Video of the tension at the conference.

The significant issues are both the process by which the review is taking place, and a lack of trust in the federal government, which many believe is moving toward defining Indigenous rights in a way that threatens Indigenous sovereignty and jurisdiction.

When the price of admission to such policy forum is $350 — above and beyond what someone of average household income can afford — then it becomes apparent that something is not adding up. As April denoted, “People don’t have that kind of money. There was no reason to not let people in.”

“The amount of security was overwhelming, to the point that people couldn’t even get by them. I managed to slip some people in through the side door open, which was difficult. [It’s simple,] the AFN had a secret meeting, without the presence of the people or chiefs [without any prior consultation efforts] spoke volumes to their intentions.”

Kootenay: Reconciliation? More like, Recolonization

Joe Kootenay, Member of Council for Alexander First Nation and co-host for Cuzzins Corner Podcast provided The Post Millennial with his thoughts on the Trudeau framework on treaty relations.

Joe Kootenay in studio.

He states, “I think it’s the most terrible piece of legislation since the assimilation policy that leads to a change of the Indian Act in 1920 requiring every Indian child to attend a residential school.”

This obviously isn’t the first time things have become heated between the federal government and Indigenous people.

Dating back to Sir John A. Macdonald’s controversial “National Policy,” the use of Indian Agents to purposefully starve Indigenous peoples as part of the federal government’s expansionist endeavors to the prairie west draws parallels to the sentiments echoed at Wednesday’s protests. Complacency and trust in the feds led to their complete and utter subordination, and their subsequent ethnic cleansing in “overseeing near-constant famines,” as Tristin Hopper puts it.

“The way the Assembly of First Nations is manufacturing consent is like a whiskey trader holding a smallpox blanket,” Kootenay remarked.

Similarly, in 1886, Liberal MP Malcolm Cameron stated Macdonald’s duties to the Indigenous Peoples made him “culpably negligent,” which some would argue is the case with the Trudeau administration thus far.

To be dispossessed as original owners of the soil, then lose their slimmed-down voting rights – granted only to Ontario First Nations – under the Wilfrid Laurier Liberal’s assimilationist policies in 1898 was a sign the federal government had no intention of treating them as anything less than ‘savages.’

Like the assimilationist policies of the Macdonald Tories and Laurier Liberals, “this legislation does nothing to enhance our lives on a day to day basis,” according to Kootenay. “This entire movement of Reconciliation looks more and more like an act of Recolonization. The White Paper 2.0 needs to be stopped, I have heard people refer to it as an empty box, and I couldn’t agree more.”

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde speaks at the conference admist protest outside.

The infamous White Paper, introduced by Pierre Trudeau in 1969, received massive backlash in the Indigenous community at the time due to the fact that it would eliminate Indian status, abolish the Indian Act, phase out the Indian Affairs Department, and convert reserve land to private property.

While the times have changed, and the problems are unique to the time, the rocky relationship between the First Peoples of Canada and their relationship to the Crown have not changed much.

As Senator Murray Sinclair puts it, “eventually [the oppressed will] take out their violence on the oppressor, then you’ll have a rebellion.”

The effects of the systemic failure in Canada’s treatment of the Indigenous Peoples warrants the label of “culpably negligent.”

Ultimately, those who are coerced into leaving their land risk losing elements of their culture, particularly their connection to the land. Thus, a weaker affinity to one’s spirituality and ethnicity makes them increasingly susceptible to assimilation.

Bennett weighs in

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett told chiefs on May 2nd that her government will be issuing a directive to federal officials working on rights, recognition, and the implementation of Indigenous rights to ensure that the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is “very present at every table.”

“Canada has embraced it and Canada wants to live by it in terms of our understanding of the honour of the Crown,” said Bennett.

A June deadline to establish a rights recognition framework legislation is no longer a part of the government plan, she said.

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas addressing Crown–Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas addressing Crown–Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett at the 4 Policies & Nation Building Forum in Edmonton yesterday.

Posted by Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs on Friday, May 3, 2019
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas addressing Minister Bennett.

Her announcement was met with applause at the Assembly of First Nations’ Four Policies and Nation Building Forum in Edmonton, but it wasn’t the rousing endorsement that might have been expected considering the concerns strongly voiced by chiefs the previous day in response to what many considered government’s White Paper 2.0 rights termination assault.

Alberta
Canadian News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
Canada no longer in top 10 for investment in mining industry, record lows

Canada no longer in top 10 for investment in mining industry, record lows

Canada used to be home to 4 of the top 10 areas where mining investment was most attractive. The annual survey by Fraser Institute shows that Canada has dropped off.

BREAKING: Alberta premier says coronavirus and oil crisis 'could not be more critical'

BREAKING: Alberta premier says coronavirus and oil crisis 'could not be more critical'

Jason Kenney has held a press conference today where he addressed the coronavirus and the recent collapse in oil prices.

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Justin Trudeau at feminist conference while markets crash, coronavirus spreads

Oil companies are facing insolvency and Canada is facing a dramatic run on the loonie. Despite this, Trudeau is spending his time at a feminist conference.

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Justin Trudeau’s government has appointed one of Omar Khadr’s lawyers to a judicial appointment in the province of Alberta.

Alberta trucking company shuts down as provincial oil economy crumbles

Alberta trucking company shuts down as provincial oil economy crumbles

An Alberta-based trucking company serving the province’s dying oilpatch has closed its doors due to a creditor-imposed bankruptcy.

Alberta looks to bring investment and full employment to the province by 2023

Alberta looks to bring investment and full employment to the province by 2023

The Alberta finance minister will reportedly be announcing a plan to kickstart the economy and create new jobs on Monday.

Do Albertans deserve art?

Do Albertans deserve art?

Alberta gets the shaft when it comes to Ottawa’s art spending across Canada. Do Albertan’s not deserve their fair share of art?

Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

A Calgary man is wanted by RCMP in Airdrie, Alberta after he robbed a donation box from a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills, Alberta.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes blockade protestors in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000.

Jason Kenney to table act that will prevent railway blockades in Alberta

Jason Kenney to table act that will prevent railway blockades in Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced his plan to table what will be “Bill Number One” of the next session of Alberta’s next legislation.

Alberta court rules Trudeau’s carbon tax unconstitutional

Alberta court rules Trudeau’s carbon tax unconstitutional

A 4-1 decision in the Court of Appeal of Alberta has found the Trudeau’government Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act unconstitutional.

Trudeau government gifted $10,000 to anti-pipeline group

Trudeau government gifted $10,000 to anti-pipeline group

Trudeau’s government gave nearly $10,000 of taxpayer money to an organization that has funded and organized anti-pipeline movements.

Open letter by 41 Nobel Prize winners demands Trudeau stop Teck Mine

Open letter by 41 Nobel Prize winners demands Trudeau stop Teck Mine

A list of 41 Nobel Prize winners have signed a petition urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop the Teck Frontier mine in Alberta.

Four Albertan MPs claim Alberta is treated like a colony, sign Buffalo Declaration

Four Albertan MPs claim Alberta is treated like a colony, sign Buffalo Declaration

A group of four Albertan Members of Parliment have signed the Buffalo Declaration, which demands a series of reforms to the constitutional arrangement.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

Albertans sick and tired of #ShutDownCanada anti-piepline protestors blockading the train tracks confronted law-breakers.

Most Read Alberta

1.

WATCH: Frustrated locals tear down anti-pipeline blockade and load it into truck

An extraordinary scene unfolded in Edmonton this afternoon as Edmonton citizens drove to the site of an anti-pipeline train blockade and tore it down.

WATCH: Frustrated locals tear down anti-pipeline blockade and load it into truck
2.

Alberta and B.C. suffer massive job losses

A recent study by Statistics Canada revealed that Alberta and B.C. have lost 36,000 jobs in November alone.

Alberta and B.C. suffer massive job losses
3.

Edmonton MP pushes for criminalization of conversion therapy

Randy Boissonnault, an Edmonton Centre MP and a special adviser to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, told reporters Thursday that Justice Minister David Lametti is still pursuing his pledge to make conversion therapy a criminal.

Edmonton MP pushes for criminalization of conversion therapy
4.

Former NDP candidate loses mind on Twitter

Jillian Ratti released a video on Twitter of her ranting about Jason Kenny and the UCP

Former NDP candidate loses mind on Twitter
5.

EXPOSED: The $600M war on Canadian energy

In her testimony, Krause went on to detail the Trudeau government’s history of resisting pipelines, saying that when Trudeau said he would approve the Trans Mountain pipeline, he scrapped the Northern Gateway pipeline, which had already been approved.

EXPOSED: The $600M war on Canadian energy
6.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors

Albertans sick and tired of #ShutDownCanada anti-piepline protestors blockading the train tracks confronted law-breakers.

WATCH: Alberta locals confront anti-pipeline protestors
7.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors

A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes blockade protestors in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000.

New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors
8.

Alberta’s agriculture and forestry minister leads way in fiscal responsibility in province’s new budget

Alberta’s UCP Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen led the way in reducing the government’s spending within the new budget.

Alberta’s agriculture and forestry minister leads way in fiscal responsibility in province’s new budget