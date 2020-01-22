Rookie MP Derek Sloan announces Conservative Party leadership bid

Newly elected Conservative Member of Parliment Derek Sloan is running to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Sloan was elected in the recent 2019 election for the constituency of Hastings-Lennox and Adlington in Ontario. Being a new MP, it is unclear how Sloan intends to make much of an impact in the leadership contest that has seasoned veterans, such as Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole.

Sloan declared his leadership intentions on Twitter, telling his 931 followers “I’m in. It’s time to stop being afraid to be Conservative. Stay tuned.”

I'm in. It's time to stop being afraid to be conservative. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/p5W41lINbo — Derek Sloan (@DerekSloanCPC) January 22, 2020

In a news release sent out on Wednesday, Sloan stated that he was “actively involved in the Conservative Party both as a student at Queen’s University and in the local riding.”

Before entering politics, Sloan worked as a lawyer and business-owner. In 2019, Sloan, in his mid thirties, defeated the incumbent Liberal candidate by more than 2,000 votes.

Sloan will be fighting an uphill battle. The leadership hopeful will have to pay a non-refundable $200,000 entry fee, and also has to collect 3,000 signatures by March 25.