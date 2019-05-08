Royal baby name revealed to the world

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown the world the face of the newest member of the British royal family.

Baby Archie was seen wrapped in a white shawl. Meghan says that the baby “has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm. He’s been the dream.”

The couple also confirmed that Archie will be introduced to the Queen later on, as the Queen will be excited to greet her eighth and newest great-grandchild.

Meghan and Harry's #royalbaby makes his first appearance! "I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," says the Duchess of Sussex https://t.co/Qlt4LS1PgR pic.twitter.com/WaByMftOFS — CNN (@CNN) May 8, 2019

The Duchess also stated “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

“It’s only been two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”

On which parent the baby resembled more, Harry said: “Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks.

“We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.”

The first child of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a son, was born on 6 May 2019. He is seventh in line of succession to the British throne.

