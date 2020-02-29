Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

Just when you thought that every possible use for a rubber chicken had been exhausted, another innovative citizen, once again, proves us all wrong. A Calgary man is wanted by RCMP in Airdrie, Alberta, after he robbed a donation box from a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills. The town is located just north of Calgary.

#CanYouHelp Airdrie RCMP identify this suspect who stole a donation box from Tim Hortons by using a rubber chicken? Call #Airdrie RCMP with information: 403-945-7200 #ChickenBandit pic.twitter.com/IPJwrVkjdy — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) February 27, 2020

According to CTV News, investigators say a man entered the fast-food chain, located inside a local mall just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. The suspect walked up to the counter and placed a rubber chicken over a donation box to conceal it.

He then exited the mall with the donation box, nestled beneath the rubber chicken.

The suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male

Wearing a blue sweater or jacket and a black balaclava

Holding a rubber chicken

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

There is a good chance he may no longer be holding the rubber chicken.