UPDATE: Sarnia police locate missing 14-year-old boy

Update: Sarnia police have located the boy.

Sarnia Police are asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing person.

Noah Dube, 14, was last seen with friends in the Overlea Crescent, Wellington Street and Cardiff Drive area.

He is described as being 6′ tall (1.82m), having brown eyes and short brown hair.

Police ask that you call 519-344-8861 if you have any information that could aid in finding him.