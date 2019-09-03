Saskatchewan RCMP seize $750,000 in drugs from North Battleford home

On August 31 at around 1:30 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP investigated a residence on the 1200 block of 106th Street in North Battleford leading to a major drug seizure.

Following the investigation, officers executed a search warrant on the residence wherein they found large quantities of narcotics and more than 30 weapons, with the drugs seized valued at approximately $750,000.

According to the CBC, Battlefords Patrol, Municipal GIS, Provincial GIS, Crime Reduction, Serious Violent Offender and Traffic Services units searched the house at roughly 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The items seized included the following:

Approximately three kilograms of crystal meth.

Approximately six kilograms of suspected powder cocaine.

Approximately 288 grams of crack cocaine.

Approximately 870 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Several vials of steroids.

Psilocybin spores.

Fifteen long rifles.

Eleven semi-auto pistols.

Three revolvers.

Thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Numerous canisters of bear spray.

A taser.

Stolen power tools.

Various other items believed to be stolen property.

A stolen 2016 Dodge Ram truck.

No one was home at the time of the search warrant execution and charges have yet to be laid. The RCMP says that the investigation is ongoing and that some charges are pending.