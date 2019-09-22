Scheer promises comprehensive policy for Veterans overhaul

While on a campaign stop in Charlottetown, P.E.I, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer announced a policy plan to revamp Canada’s veterans assistance.

“To every Veteran who has struggled and who continues to struggle without the support and benefits you have earned through your service, my message is this: You deserve better. After October 21, we are going to make things better,” Scheer said.

During the announcement, the Conservative leader laid out seven policy planks to achieve the revamp.

Legislate a “Military Covenant” between veterans and the government guaranteeing services

Clearing the Veteran’s benefit backlog within two years

Create a new and fair pension system

Offer support for discharged or retired veterans through transition services

An independent inquiry into Veterans who were given mefloquine

Provide more service dogs to Veterans

Putting commemoration projects back on track

“These actions are simple, straightforward, and practical. They require new investment from a new government, but even more importantly, they require new priorities. Our military heroes are deserving. Our military heroes are worth it,” said Scheer about the policy.

The policy announcement is the latest promise among a string of commitments made by leaders on the campaign trail.