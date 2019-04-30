Scheer’s Conservatives doubling Trudeau’s Liberals in donations

According to CTV‘s Don Martin, Andrew Scheer’s Official Opposition Conservative party has outpaced Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party despite the fact that the Liberals currently form the government.

Today, Martin tweeted: “Interesting that the Official Opposition Conservatives raised over $8 million from 50,000 donors in the first quarter of 2019. Liberals, despite being the government, only pocketed $3.9 million from 33,000 donors.”

Interesting that the Official Opposition Conservatives raised over $8 million from 50,000 donors in the first quarter of 2019. Liberals, despite being the government, only pocketed $3.9 million from 33,000 donors. — Don Martin (@DonMartinCTV) April 30, 2019

The Conservatives are not only out-earning the Liberals so far in 2019, they also have 17,000 more donors at this time.

The CBC reports that “At over $4 million, the gap between the Conservatives and Liberals is the widest in any quarter since the 2011 federal election, when the Liberals were dealt their worst electoral showing in party history.”

What do you think about the Conservatives outpacing the Liberals in terms of fundraising? Let us know in the comments below!