Scotland to become the first country to provide free sanitary products to women

Canadians currently don’t pay taxes on women’s products, but on Tuesday, Scottish parliamentarians plan on taking the war on “period poverty” to another level.

The ​Period Products (Free Provision) Bill​ aims to give Scottish ministers the responsibility of ensuring that sanitary products are free and available for all women in the country.

Monica Lennon, the lawmaker who first proposed the bill says it’s about “period dignity” and that “access to period products should be a right and available to all”. According to ​The Herald​ Lennon’s comments echo Scottish prime minister Nicola Sturgeon’s position that period products should be considered essential and that everyone should have the right to access them.

The program appears to have huge support from the public despite its estimated £24.1 million ($31.24 million) annual cost to Scottish taxpayers.

Scottish Parliament building washrooms are already stocked with free period products and since 2018, the Scottish government has spent approximately £10m ($17.27m) to make tampons, pads, and reusable products free and available in schools, colleges, and universities.

The bill is expected to pass its first vote on Tuesday.