Second plane carrying Canadian evacuees from Wuhan, China arrives in Ontario

Canada’s second plane of Hebei, China evacuees has left the quarantined area and made its way back to Ontario where it touched down at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, MSN reports.

The plane had room for approximately 200 passengers according to Foreign Affairs Minister, François-Philippe Champagne.

The second Canadian plane has landed in #Wuhan from #HongKong and the evacuation operation is underway. More information to follow. #coronavirus — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) February 10, 2020

One passenger from the first evacuee flight named Myriam Larouche said that being in the quarantine zone felt similar to summer camp.

A group of World Health Organization members have left for China in order to study the coronavirus. The group is being led by Bruce Aylward—a Canadian epidemiologist.

The group will be attempting to find the origin of the virus and learn how serious the disease can be.

The most recent update suggests that the virus has killed 1,016 people and infected at least 42,638 Chinese people. Globally, the infection has reached over 43,000 people.