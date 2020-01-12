American News

Seven facts about Iran that anti-American media doesn’t want you to know

Since Qasem Soleimani was assassinated, anti-American journalists have happily avoided discussing the crimes of the Iranian regime.
Since Qasem Soleimani was assassinated, anti-American journalists have happily avoided discussing the crimes of the Iranian regime.
Nico Johnson Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Since Qasem Soleimani was assassinated, anti-American journalists, many Canadian, have happily avoided discussing the crimes of the Iranian regime—instead placing the blame squarely with the United States and President Donald Trump.

The Iranian regime governs brutally and anything that destabilizes and threatens a regime like that of Irans is a noble endeavor. Here are seven facts that the mainstream media has avoided when they discuss the Iran crisis.

  1. The Iranian regime murders gay people.

Iran has frequently put gay people to death. In January of last year, the regime hung a 31-year-old after he was found guilty of charges related to violations of Iran’s anti-gay laws. In 2011, the regime executed three men for “charges relating to homosexuality”—hardly the Liberal utopia some have made it out to be.

2. The Iranian regime is deeply oppressive of women

Alongside their persecution of gay people, the Iranian theocrats also enjoy oppressing women. The women who speak out against this treatment often suffer degrading punishments or torture during long prison sentences. There are gender barriers in everyday life: they are forced to cover their hair and are not allowed to enter stadiums and markets.

Iranian presidential election 2009 protests, Oslo

3. They have murdered protestors

The regime often murders those who criticize their governance. They have murdered 1,000 protestors over a few weeks during the country’s internal struggles over recent years. As well as this, they have raped and tortured the protestors that they imprison.

4. A vast number of Iranians despise their government

As made clear by this weekend’s protests, ordinary Iranians are angry with the uneducated theocrats that control their country. Over the previous few years, the regime has been rocked by discontent of the populace. In 2019, for example, protests broke out over the worsening economic situation within the country and their continued disregard for human rights.

5. The Iranian regime is rife with corruption

The Iranian state has a “very high risk of corruption,” making prosperity and progress for their citizens all but impossible. Bribes are needed to obtain any governmental services, and nearly all of the politicians within Iran’s government got there through either nepotism or patronage.

6. They regularly shut down the internet

When the regime is facing criticism and protests from their citizens, they regularly shut down the internet. During the fuel protests of last year, the regime blocked internet access so to stop mass-mobilization. A few days ago, they shut down the internet again, throwing the country into an information blackout.

7. Iran lied about the plane being shot down

When reports first came out that the Ukranian commercial plane was shot down over Iran, the government quickly denied it, citing a technical malfunction. They also accused the United States of spreading “a big lie” after the American government blamed Iran for the crash. Needless to say, the regime has finally admitted that it was their fault, and the blood of 176 people is on their hands.

American News
International News
News
Iran
Qassem Soleimani
Trump
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls