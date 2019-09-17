Seventh person dead from vaping in United States

A California resident has become the latest victim to a string of deaths associated with the use of vapourizers.

According to health officials, the death came hours after the governor issued an order to spend millions more raising awareness about the dangers of vaping.

With the death of this individual, the total number of deaths in the United States has now grown to seven. The first confirmed death was reported on Aug. 23 in Illinois. Since then deaths have occurred in Oregon, Indiana, Minnesota, Kansas, and California.