Culture

Sex offender who identifies as young girl reveals just how dangerous self-ID is

An eight-year-old girl trapped in a grown man’s body defends his child pornography collection. This is the logical result of self-identification.
Libby Emmons Brooklyn, NY
4 mins read

An eight-year-old girl trapped in a grown man’s body claims her collection of child pornography is a first amendment right. This is the logical result of self-identification. If people are what they say they are they can get away with anything.

Joseph Gobrick is a 45-year-old male sex offender in Grand Rapids, Michigan, who claims that he has “always been an 8-year-old girl.” So on top of being a female child, he also doesn’t age. He has self-ID’d himself into immortality.

Despite being arrested for possessing child pornography that showed sexual assault of children from infancy through 8 years old, he continued to profess his right to have the images even during his trial. He also creates these images himself, drawing detailed depictions of his horrific fantasies.

Self-ID for gender has caused big problems, yet legislators and trans advocates continue to push for the concept. The idea is that we are what we say we are, we can choose our own gender identifiers and the world has to comply. (We can’t choose any other identifiers though, not race, height, blood type, or ethnicity.) Self-ID has been used by male prisoners to be housed in female prisons, for males to gain access to women’s crisis centers and hospital wards, locker rooms, bathrooms, athletic competitions, and anywhere else women seek private space.

Those who speak out against this absurdity are labelled bigots and transphobes. Irish comedian and writer Graham Linehan is one of these. He has been outspoken in his admonition of self-ID, and vilified along with countless gender critical women. Of late, #BanGlinner has popped up on Twitter, spurred on by trans activists.

The mob mentality is in full force as accounts from the vocal trans activist community try to get Twitter to take Linehan’s account down.

Twitter has banned gender critical feminists before, and with some abandon. While accounts that belittle and berate women stay active, those that tout the belief that women and men are immutable conditions are considered by Twitter to be hateful. That’s why trans activists can be so forthright in their wish to ban Linehan from the platform.

As child porn purveyors claim identity as a reason to possess these unthinkable images, lawmakers have to decide what’s more important—protecting children from exploitation, or allowing grown men to claim status as self-ID’d little girls. In Grand Rapids, Gobrick will spend 10 years in jail for having these materials on his computer. Even so, he maintains his innocence that the law is wrong to punish him. He believes that he’s protected by the First Amendment, that his fantasies are not wrong, and the images were not harmful to children—despite them being abused in the images.

Gobrick is not the first truly depraved individual to hide behind chosen identifiers and transgender rhetoric, and he won’t be the last. Gender self-ID has made a mockery of a criminal justice system, as police report crimes by self-ID’d gender as opposed to reality. Such was the case of Tanner Young, who was referred to as a “Lowell woman” when she was arrested and charged with masturbating in front of a 15-year-old girl. Young’s mugshot clearly shows a man, and the crime of exposing one’s self to young girls then masturbating is typically not a female crime. In Toronto, law enforcement will no longer list biological sex in the descriptors for suspects. This trend will likely show an increase in crimes committed by women, when in fact, these are male crimes performed by men who have self-ID’d out of their sex.

Women continue to shout into the void, only to be cancelled, doxxed, harassed, and banned. It’s essential for men who are not cowed by trans activism and ideology to speak up, and Linehan is one those who won’t back down. This concerted effort to ban him from the platform where so much of this conversation is being had, where fates on who can be heard are decided, shows how much trans activists fear open conversation. Without straight up indoctrination, the concept of self-ID sounds insane to any thinking person. For now, #BanGlinner has got as much traction as Gobrick’s claim to innocence. Let’s hope Twitter doesn’t cave to the mob.

