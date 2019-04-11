American News

Shallow American feminism ignores human suffering

The authoritarian rulers of fourth-wave feminism have created a nonsensical version of feminism that frustratingly turns women into caricatures, while ignoring the plight of oppressed women worldwide.
The authoritarian rulers of fourth-wave feminism have created a nonsensical version of feminism that frustratingly turns women into caricatures, while ignoring the plight of oppressed women worldwide.
Ashley Donde Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The authoritarian rulers of fourth-wave feminism have created a nonsensical version of feminism that frustratingly turns women into caricatures, while ignoring the plight of oppressed women worldwide.

It seems like every day a new preposterous feminist idea makes its way into the news cycle. I read an article recently about giant inflatable boobs popping up all over London to help remove the stigma of breastfeeding. I’m a mother, and I breastfed two babies. I know it can feel awkward in public. Nursing my baby beneath an enormous boob towering over the street is a surefire way to make me feel ridiculous. But feminism doesn’t think. It reacts. Actually, it overreacts.

Between “mansplaining,” “manspreading,” and “himpathy,” I can’t decide which one is a more pathetic cause for complaint. Feminism today seeks to create problems that aren’t really problems, so women can then react in righteous indignation and garner attention. But instead of doing anything positive for women, it paints women as nagging, fragile, and intellectually weak.

Meanwhile, women and girls across the world are victims of egregious human rights abuses occurring every single day.

According to the World Health Organization, 3 million girls are at risk for female genital mutilation (FGM) every year. Today, there are more than 200 million females who have suffered this brutal ritual that takes place in 30 different countries (mostly in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia). It’s a painful and violent procedure—often performed on infants—that involves the removal of the clitoris, has no medical benefit, and can result in death.

This heinous practice even happens in the United States. In late 2018, charges were dismissed in a FGM case in Michigan, where two doctors were charged with cutting at least nine girls. A judge ruled the United States law banning FGM as unconstitutional.

Where was the feminist uproar over this? Where were the marches? Where was the outrage? Oh, I remember. They were hard at work, getting the Christmas classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside” removed from the radio for being a little “rapey.” (Insert hand-to-forehead exasperated emoji.)

And in March of 2019, while American women were busy arguing about the intersectional feminism of “Captain Marvel”—a fictional character—a real female human rights attorney in Iran was sentenced to 38 years in prison, and 148 lashes. Why? Because she defended women who peacefully protested Iran’s compulsory hijab law. The editorial board of the Washington Post wrote, “She is a woman of extraordinary courage, and her jailing is an affront to all who believe in human dignity and the rule of law.” And while there were murmurings across social media about her sentence, the injustice did not receive the collective indignation that white men received from feminists during the opening weeks of “Captain Marvel.”

In February a documentary about the plight of menstruating girls in India won an Oscar and tons of media attention. You’d think this would help American feminists wake up to the freedom they enjoy every day. But no. Even as we see images across our televisions and phone screens of suffering throughout the world, nothing seems to curb the intensity of feminist victim culture in the U.S.

The lack of recognition feminists have for what other women have achieved for them is infuriating. Just 100 years ago we couldn’t even vote. Now we have all the rights men have. We’ve achieved success in academics, science, business, and medicine. We’ve traveled to space. We have the freedom to pursue whatever we want.

But this isn’t enough for feminists, always on the prowl for new ways to be angered by perceived injustices. Take the pay gap, for example. The notion that women don’t get equal pay for equal work has been debunked repeatedly. Yet, feminists continue to be outraged by it.

Representation is another source of anger for many a rabid feminist. It couldn’t possibly be that women just aren’t as interested in working in certain industries as men. It must be discrimination causing the inequity.

Then of course there’s the manspreading and mansplaining, and all the other nitpicking issues that label behavior everyone participates in—regardless of gender—as a form of misogyny.

I can’t think of anything more embarrassing than the world’s freest and most privileged women whining about “microaggressions,” while females across the planet suffer daily abuse because of their gender. In fact, more females have been killed because of their gender than any other modern-day genocide, according to The Invisible Girl Project—a non-profit fighting to end gendercide (the systematic murder of a particular gender) in India. The current iteration of feminism is good for nothing but revealing the most self-centered, petty, and insufferably blind members of our society.

American News
News
Culture Wars
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls