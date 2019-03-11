Sheila Copps defends controversial Jody Wilson-Raybould tweets after receiving backlash

Sheila Copps, a former deputy prime minister has defended her Tweets after being criticized for using sexist and racist language, all the while being labelled a “mouthpiece” for the Liberal Party and Justin Trudeau.

Weighing in on the SNC-Lavalin scandal, Sheila Copps defended Justin on Twitter and criticized Jody Wilson-Raybould.

After receiving backlash for her comments, she defended her Tweets in a telephone interview.

Starting off her Twitter storm, Sheila Copps called for Wilson-Raybould to leave the liberal caucus because of going “rogue”.

Philpot and Wilson-Raybould should leave the Liberal caucus. No confidence no nomination! This is not about women’s voices it is about ministers gone rogue! — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) March 4, 2019

In the same Tweet, she also called for Jane Philpott to leave the caucus. Philpott did resign from the cabinet but not the caucus, saying in a written statement, “I must abide by my core values, my ethical responsibilities and constitutional obligations.”

The SNC-Lavalin controversy has become one of the most ethically questionable situations under Prime Minister Trudeau, with more than half of Canadians saying the large corporation should face criminal charges.

The alleged overstepped legal boundaries of the Trudeau administration, make Sheila Copp’s statements seem out-of-touch and have earned her the title of a “mouth piece”.

Copps also questioned the seriousness of SNC-Lavalin’s illegal actions.

Why punish 9000 people for something done in Libya a decade ago. It makes no sense. Do I detect a little Québec-bashing here? — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) March 5, 2019

In the above Tweet, the former deputy prime ministers thinks it unnecessary to place charges against SNC-Lavalin for fraud and corruption in Libya, since it happened “over a decade ago.”

SNC-Lavalin are on a 10 year ban for receiving contracts from the World Bank for the company’s misconduct on a project in Bangladesh.

Copps placed more importance on saving the jobs of SNC-Lavalin employees, rather than applying Canadian laws properly and upholding ethics within the parliament.

Comments on the potential loss of 9,000 jobs has landed her in the hot seat for racism.

The former deputy prime minister is being criticized for using terms such as “the aboriginal agenda”.

Additionally, she saw the controversy as “Quebec-bashing”, disregarding her own seemingly insensitive statements.

Indigenous agenda is important. Why would you want to trash it? And how does electing Scheer move that agenda forward? If you seen racism here you need to take a second look. https://t.co/IiWoG2JVz3 — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) March 9, 2019

Copps also Tweeted that Wilson-Raybould, a Kwakwaka’wakw Canadian, doesn’t care about the 9,000 jobs that could be potentially lost with a SNC-Lavalin trial, since it isn’t a question of losing 9,000 indigenous jobs.

Wilson Raybould would have looked for legal solutions if 9000 aboriginal jobs were at stake. She would have been open to listening to input. https://t.co/Ppnb2fjRhM — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) March 9, 2019

However, in her phone interview with HuffPost Canada and on Twitter, Copps assures that she used the term positively and that “Indigenous agenda is important.”

Not only has Copps been labeled as racist and Liberal Party “mouth piece”, but she is also being criticized for sexism.

In replying to journalist Jonathan Kay, the Liberal Party politician seemingly calls Wilson-Raybould a “bitch”.

Hey Jonathan i am surprised at you. Two people do not a caucus make. Trudeau has not said bitch to anyone. Even though it may apply. The Feminist rumblings from the media are certainly questionable. Who is more feminist than Trudeau? Andrew Scheer? https://t.co/LLFnxm3cIF — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) March 9, 2019

Her reply seemed to slyly suggest that although Justin Trudeau would never call someone a bitch, the word may still apply to that person.

Later, in a phone interview to HuffPost Canada, she backed away from the seeming name-calling saying, “I would never call anyone a bitch. I’ve been called a bitch too many times myself.”

What do you think? Is the former deputy prime minister just rusty with Twitter or did she just forget to think before she tweeted?