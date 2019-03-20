Canadian News

SHEPHERD: Progressives used the New Zealand tragedy for a political hit job on a UCP candidate

Media outlets used the Christchurch attack as an opportunity to smear a UCP candidate as a white supremacist with comments dug up from 2017 forcing her to resign.
Media outlets used the Christchurch attack as an opportunity to smear a UCP candidate as a white supremacist with comments dug up from 2017 forcing her to resign.
Lindsay Shepherd Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The Post Millennial editorial board stands in solidarity with the victims of the Christchurch attack and against hate in all its forms.

On Monday evening, PressProgress released a report containing leaked messages written by the United Conservative Party’s Calgary-Mountain View candidate, Caylan Ford.

PressProgress is a media project run by the left-leaning Broadbent Institute, a think tank founded by former federal NDP leader Ed Broadbent. Notably, PressProgress does not list or name any of the journalists working for them, and the authors of their articles are a mystery.

Caylan Ford’s private Facebook Messenger messages, leaked to PressProgress by a “long-time Muslim conservative” who requested to remain anonymous, were written back in August 2017. The messages consisted of Ford’s thoughts about Islamic terrorism, white supremacist terrorism, Western culture, and demographic diversity.

In one string of messages, Ford wrote that when terrorist attacks are committed by Islamists, public denunciations “are mingled with breathless assurances that they do not represent Islam, that Islam is a religion of peace, etc…we ask ourselves in earnest what radicalized these people, how can they be directed toward more productive and healthy paths within their faith, etc.”

But when it comes to white supremacist terrorism, Ford wrote “attempts to understand the source of their radicalization or their perverse moral reasoning is beyond the pale. And anyone who shares even some of their views (e.g. wanting strong borders and immigration control), while rejecting the more odious aspects, is painted with the same brush.”

As it happens, Slate published an article on Monday titled “The Christchurch Shootings Should Implicate All White Australians”, where it is argued that the entirety of Australia’s white population is implicated in the deaths of 51 Muslims who were killed by the Christchurch mosque shooter.

Though Ford clearly states white supremacist views are “perverse” and “odious”, she is now being painted as a hateful white supremacist and racist herself. MLA for Calgary-Buffalo Kathleen Ganley said she was “appalled” by Ford’s “hateful” comments, and MacEwan University professor Kristopher Wells stated Ford “supports white supremacy.” Bashir Mohamed, an Alberta-based activist who has a history of being threatened with legal action for alleged slander and libel, wrote that Ford is a “racist” and “blatant white supremacist and should be nowhere near power.”

Furthermore, Ford has also expressed that she is “somehow saddened by the demographic replacement of white peoples in their homelands – more in Europe than in America – partly because it’s clear that it will not be a peaceful transition, and partly because the loss of demographic diversity in the human race is sad.”

Are these, however, the candid sentiments of a white “supremacist”? Are Europeans and Euro-descended people not allowed to express a soft regret that the societies they grew up in are rapidly changing due to mass migration? In the words of Douglas Murray, “For even if you believe – as most people do – that some immigration is a good thing that makes a country a more interesting place, it does not follow that the more immigration the better.”

Calls for her resignation came in right on cue. The Alberta NDP called for United Conservative Party (UCP) leader Jason Kenney to remove Ford immediately. The leader of the Alberta Liberals, David Khan, also called for her immediate resignation, as “Caylan Ford’s comments are abhorrent. Her support of white supremacist values will sicken decent people across this province.”

And indeed, only a few hours after the PressProgress report was released, Caylan Ford stated, “To avoid becoming a distraction in this campaign, I have decided to resign as the United Conservative candidate in Calgary-Mountain View.” She denounced extremism and violence and claimed the messages leaked by PressProgress are “not reflective” of her views. She also claimed that her comments were taken out of context, and that the PressProgress article represents “a gross distortion” of her views.

In quite the celebratory manner, PressProgress added an update to the bottom of their article: “Following publication of this story, Caylan Ford announced her resignation as a UCP candidate.”

After all, that was the goal of the anonymous leaker and PressProgress: destroy Caylan Ford.

It is particularly dirty that the anonymous leaker chose to send Ford’s 2017 messages to PressProgress within days of the Christchurch mosque shootings, when tensions are running high and the world is still shaken and emotional over the terror and hate that transpired. Of course Ford would have no choice but to resign. The anonymous leaker and PressProgress took advantage of the sensitive cultural moment that follows a massive tragedy to push forward their political goals.

Canadian News
News
Alberta
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected