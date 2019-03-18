Possible terrorist attack: Shooting on Dutch tram. At least 3 dead, multiple people injured

Multiple people were injured in the Dutch city of Utrecht after a gunman opened fire on a tram.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFWYQZ_Qse8&feature=youtu.be

A shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht left several people injured. The authorities said the attack was being investigated as a possible case of terrorism.https://t.co/9Io08M3Wtk — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 18, 2019

The shooting happened at approximately 10:45 am.

Police are on the scene and multiple helicopters have been dispatched in an effort to locate the shooters.

BBC reports that there is at least one fatality. There is speculation that this may be a terrorist attack.

Utrecht shooting latest:



• One person killed and several injured in tram shooting, reports say

• Suspected gunman still at large

• Police investigating "possible terrorist motive"https://t.co/cKUMePEdJB pic.twitter.com/ByC6iO1uwM — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 18, 2019

Dutch media reports mosques in the city have been cleared following the shooting of ten people on a tram and other attacks at “multiple” locations.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Dutch media are now reporting that two gunmen are on the run following shooting in central #Utrecht, the #Netherlands. Reports of ‘many injured’.

Reports of heavily armed police officers in major Dutch cities. pic.twitter.com/IQqHnPFAHc — News flash (@BRNewsFlash) March 18, 2019

Police are looking for Gokman Tanis, a 37-year-old Turkey-born man

BREAKING – Dutch police identify a Turkish man #GokmanTanis as the #Utrecht gunman who shot several people on a tram. https://t.co/i4wzmVDJTW via @MetroUK #UtrechtAttack — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) March 18, 2019

UPDATE: Mayor of #Utrecht says three people now confirmed dead in tram shooting this morning.



Police have also confirmed the identity of a suspect they want to speak to – 37 year old Turkish-born Gokman Tanis. — Sun FM (@1034SunFM) March 18, 2019

Suspect in shooting arrested according to NOS News

This story is developing and will be updated.