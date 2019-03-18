Possible terrorist attack: Shooting on Dutch tram. At least 3 dead, multiple people injured

Multiple people were injured in the Dutch city of Utrecht after a gunman opened fire on a tram.
The shooting happened at approximately 10:45 am.
Police are on the scene and multiple helicopters have been dispatched in an effort to locate the shooters.
BBC reports that there is at least one fatality. There is speculation that this may be a terrorist attack.
Dutch media reports mosques in the city have been cleared following the shooting of ten people on a tram and other attacks at “multiple” locations.
Police are looking for Gokman Tanis, a 37-year-old Turkey-born man
Suspect in shooting arrested according to NOS News
This story is developing and will be updated.