Business & Finance

Silver lining: Canada’s economy still looks good in the long-term

Things may seem bleak to some, but Canada’s situation has to be put into perspective.
Things may seem bleak to some, but Canada’s situation has to be put into perspective.
Mika Ryu Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Things may seem bleak to some, but Canada’s situation has to be put into perspective. As commentators have pointed out, the 2019 federal budget came with a lot of unnecessary spending.

In fact, Trudeau’s government is likely to become the highest spending government in this nation’s history, outside of war or recession.

The government promised three deficits of $10B. Instead, the first two deficits were just short of $20B. The exact value of the 2018-19 deficit has not yet been reported, but it was projected at $18.1B. However, there was a sharp increase in government spending in the second half of 2018.

Government spending, quarterly, since January 2000 ($Millions)

The actual deficit for this fiscal year will also be unknown until the government releases its annual financial report. The general upward trend is no surprise, and is partly due to factors such as inflation, population growth, and GDP growth.

Prime ministers since the previous Pierre Trudeau had been working towards stabilizing the nation’s federal budget deficits, before Prime Minister Harper significantly boosted spending in the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis. It allowed Canada to avoid much of the turmoil from the crisis.

Canadian federal budget deficits/surpluses since 1968, when Pierre Trudeau took office

Most commentators tout the debt-to-GDP ratio as the most illuminating indicator of the debt burden, since it represents the ability of a country to pay back its debt. By this measure, Canada has the 2nd lowest debt burden in the G7 after Germany. It has, however, been on the rise in recent years.

Japan’s famously high debt-to-GDP ratio, for perspective, was a crippling 253% in 2017 and still rising.

Canada’s debt-to-GDP ratio 2006 to 2017

The measure that might be easiest for everyday Canadians to understand is the cost of servicing the debt.

Every year, the government needs to pay the interest that has accrued on its debt. This appears in the budget as public debt charges. A portion of the government’s annual tax revenues go towards paying this interest, after which the government can choose to borrow more.

As of the latest numbers (2016), just over 8 cents of every tax dollar went to the government’s creditors. The good news is that this amount has been decreasing since the Mulroney years.

Debt servicing costs as a percentage of tax revenues, 1985 to 2016

Also, in comparison to GDP, our tax levels have been consistently lower than the OECD average for the last decade and a half.

Tax-to-GDP ratio, Canada vs OECD average, 2000-2017

In these turbulent international times, it can be easy to forget how fortunate we are to face our own problems, rather than those faced by some other countries.

While it is unfortunate that we elected a government that spent so much on this year’s election budget, things could be worse.

We in this country are lucky to have more than one party that, while being less than ideal for our financial future, can hold the economy’s reins for four years without causing its utter destruction.

We had a chance to try out Trudeau’s “sunny ways”, and while it may take a generation to recover, at least it will not have to be a recovery from complete disaster.

Not a single Canadian is worried about finding a successor for Trudeau, and not all countries can say that about their leader.

Business & Finance
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

As global oil prices PLUMMET, Canada braces for recession

The shares of Albertan oil companies plummeted last night after Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the market with oil, bringing economic turmoil to Alberta.

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Saudi Arabia drops oil prices triggering market plummet

Dropping oil prices due to coronoavirus fears were further slashed by Saudi Arabia in a price war with Russia.

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

Tim Hortons suspends use of reusable cups due to coronavirus concerns

In the statement, the company announced that it would use the “temporary approach” after receiving feedback from customers.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

The Bank of Canada announced a cut in its trend-setting interest rate by a half-percentage point. The rate dropped from 1.75 percent to 1.25 percent.

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades.

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple to pay out $500 million for slowing down iPhone

Apple Inc. will settle litigation for slowing down older iPhones to the tune of $500 million in compensation to owners who had to buy replacement phones.

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.

CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours

CRA spends $73,128 to research envelope colours

The CRA spent $73,128 on focus group research to find out if changing the colour of their tax notice envelopes would encourage more individuals to open them.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

Most Read Business & Finance

1.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans

Canadians are finding loopholes to avoid paying for one of the expensive domestic smart phone plans in Canada from carriers like Bell, Rogers and Telus.

Canadians are avoiding Bell, Telus and Rogers by getting U.S. phone plans
2.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades

Warren Buffett pulled a $4 billion investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near the Saguenay port due to anti-pipeline blockades.

Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades
3.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity

Many investors buy or sell based on a herd mentality, a desire to do what everyone else is doing. This is the opposite of a sound investment strategy.

Recent market selloffs may present a good buying opportunity
4.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent

Bell, Rogers and Telus have two years to reduce their rates by 25 percent and the change will be enforced by the government.

Canada’s Big Three telecom companies have two years to reduce rates by 25 percent
5.

Trudeau government forgives $7.4 million loan for multi-billion-dollar Irving family

The company later said the reason they didn’t pay their loans back was that they didn’t achieve specific targets. In other words, the subsidiary failed, and the Irvings don’t want to cover their losses.

Trudeau government forgives $7.4 million loan for multi-billion-dollar Irving family
6.

Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades

Meat and grain supply chains are being held up by the rail blockades across Canada and storage capacity is becoming a big problem.

Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades
7.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister

In order for Canada to reach its climate targets, the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand it nuclear power generation.

The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister
8.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus

The brewer is facing the steepest decline in quarterly profit in more than a decade, claiming over $225 million in lost profit since the outbreak began.

Corona beer sales curbed 10 percent by coronavirus