a year ago

As society must accommodate individuals, individuals must accommodate society

Diversity can only be Canada’s strength if we share common core values. That was what an 85-year-old Don Cherry, albeit poorly, was attempting to point out.

2 years ago

Newfoundland PCs double their seats in historic election result

These are not ordinary times, and the Newfoundland election was certainly anything but ordinary.

2 years ago

Trudeau felt entitled to loyalty from bureaucrats according to new Fife report

It continues to paint a troubling picture of the prime minister, a man who perhaps might not have “been so forward” with his corruption if he knew that the national newspapers would report on it.

2 years ago

Today is E-Day on The Rock and here’s why it matters more than you might think

Today marks the end of yet another exceptionally divisive campaign, and the last provincial election before October.

2 years ago

StopSOP lawyers risked their careers for the sake of sanity and a silent majority supported them

Ontario’s Law Society just had its elections, in which lawyers across the province elect their representatives for the monthly board meetings. The Law Societies are the regulatory bodies in each province for the legal profession.

2 years ago

Horgan takes the bait and sues Alberta over “turn off the taps” legislation

The government of British Columbia has sued the government of Alberta, claiming that Premier Kenney’s “turn off the taps” legislation is unconstitutional.

2 years ago

Stubborn and unimaginative political elites have turned electoral reform into a national threat

The Quebec government has announced that it will switch to a proportional representation election system without a referendum.

2 years ago

What if we kept the carbon tax, and got rid of the GST instead?

The term “revenue neutral” has gotten a bit mixed up in the recent controversy surrounding the government’s carbon pricing plan.

2 years ago

PEI goes blue: What that means for Canada

A PC minority government in PEI.

2 years ago

Refugees finally join Canadians in being less important than Liberals’ political interests

Parties are not just a collection of people. It is like a body that replaces its cells over time. Like a body, a party has an institutional memory, a culture that develops naturally as individuals pursue the group interest insofar as they coincide with personal interests.

2 years ago

Gas prices spike as carbon tax takes effect

New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan saw gas prices increase by about 4.4 cents per litre starting on Monday.

2 years ago

Let Her Speak: Legal opinions are fact-specific and nobody knows the facts

Laws apply to facts. Until we have the facts, legal experts can’t apply the laws to them.

2 years ago

Twilight Zone: The ‘other’ MPs in Parliament

There are more MPs than you realize not from the official big three parties!

2 years ago

Silver lining: Canada’s economy still looks good in the long-term

Things may seem bleak to some, but Canada’s situation has to be put into perspective.

2 years ago

ISIS has finally been expelled but Syria remains divided

The liberation of Baghouz represents the last of ISIS-controlled territory, over which the terrorist group has ruled with an iron fist.

