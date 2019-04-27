Opinion

Stubborn and unimaginative political elites have turned electoral reform into a national threat

The Quebec government has announced that it will switch to a proportional representation election system without a referendum.
The Quebec government has announced that it will switch to a proportional representation election system without a referendum.
Mika Ryu Montreal, QC
3 mins read

It looks like electoral reform is coming to Canada at last, after seven failed provincial referenda on the issue.

If you are reading this and thinking “I guess they finally passed the referendum in PEI”, you are in for a surprise. That referendum not only failed, but it was the third referenda on electoral reform in PEI alone.

Instead, it is the Quebec government that has announced its intention to introduce a Bill to switch to proportional representation (MMP) without a referendum. Nor was there sufficient public consultation.

The announcement was celebrated by FairVote.ca, which lists MMP as one of three alternate voting systems that they endorse.

This is to say that the format of proportional representation that Quebec will adopt is one of the most extreme, even within the realm of electoral reform.

Perhaps this move should not be as surprising, however, considering that Quebec has had a unique multi-party system for at least as long as the Parti Quebecois have been around.

Premier Legault, who himself was elected on a false majority and who runs the only centre-right party in the province, might not only be dooming Quebecers to perpetual minority governments, but also to perpetual majority-progressive legislatures.

Quebec is a little bit different of course. Proportional representation will give more of a voice to anglophones, but will further marginalize rural and indigenous voices.

However, this is not a matter of Quebec simply doing their own thing. This will set a precedent for progressive governments all over the country.

In the rest of the country, it is the NDP who are the most pushy proponents of electoral reform. In Ontario, this sentiment is exacerbated by at least two factors.

Firstly, NDP network in Ontario will not have forgotten the downsizing of the Toronto City Council (which I personally supported), which some see as having been unilateral electoral reform. At least some will see that incident as license to implement electoral reform unilaterally.

Secondly, many in the NDP blame Kathleen Wynne for the PC win in Ontario. A big part of that comes from when she made the unprecedented move of conceding the election during the campaign. By conceding but not endorsing the NDP, she allegedly had the intention of maximizing wasted votes to ensure a PC win.

Electoral reform is not just some impractical idea, it has become mainstream dogma for a new generation that will eventually no longer put up with first-past-the-post, simple as that. It is a hard pill to swallow for conservatives, but it is about time that they get onside and pick a horse.

The race is on, and it may just be a matter of which electoral system passes the post first. If conservatives at least show a good faith effort to propose a form of electoral reform, it should become a popular option even if only because it would likely be less extreme and more understandable than the other systems.

In fact, the range of electoral reform proposals have been shockingly uncreative, and each has raised the prospect of creating more problems than it ever claimed to solve.

If conservatives can come up with a good reasonable alternative proposal to the growing MMP-STV-PR madness, it would likely be enough to release just enough political pressure to ensure that more radical reforms will be impossible. Some of these outlandish ideas, some of which would create ballots that look like this, would no longer have any reasonable justification.

Even if such a proposal fails, it would at least set a precedent for a fair and honest discussion, rather than politicos trying to shove European failures down the throats of voters.

The recent BC referendum illustrates the need for this, as the best example of an NDP premier doing all he could to stack the deck in favour of reforms that he was not even willing to fully explain. I saw the referendum as a choice between three blank cheques, since the options were presented in a way that was sufficiently vague to allow for the subsequent writing of NDP-favouring rules.

A conservative plan would also have the advantage of being presentable to progressives as a “first step” in the right direction even from their own perspective. It is not that hard to design a system that fixes some of the problems with the current system but does not necessarily favour any particular party.

Campaigning on such a plan would create an opportunity to attack progressives’ failed approaches to electoral reform, and finally create a frame of reference so that the public can finally see these alternate voting systems for what they are: completely unsuitable for Canada.

Conservative governments around the country must make a good faith legislative effort at moderate non-partisan electoral reform before a buildup of pressure buys the progressive political capital necessary to implement a dangerous and radical programme of unilateral electoral reform. Our future stability depends on it.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article suggested that FairVote.ca advocated primarily for MMP, and has been edited to reflect that they in fact advocate for three alternative voting systems.

Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature