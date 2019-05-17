Trudeau felt entitled to loyalty from bureaucrats according to new Fife report

The show-trial of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman and its unravelling has long troubled many Canadians, but unfortunately for us, it appears that Trudeau has once again exceeded our expectations with respect to the lengths he is willing to go to tip the scales of justice.

The PM had been criticized for making inappropriate public statements predicting charges against the Vice-Admiral before any had been laid. His government not only refused to pay even part of legal fees until after the charges were ultimately dropped, but actively dragged their feet and fought against requests for documents such as the Vice-Admiral’s own emails.

You may recall that earlier this week, the House of Commons unanimously passed a motion to apologize to Mark Norman and his family, a vote for which Trudeau could not even bear to show his face. Our headline read “Mark Norman apologized to by everyone in House of Commons except Justin Trudeau”.

Then, Liberal MPs blocked an invitation to Mark Norman to testify and give his side of the story. If that’s the lesson they learned from the Wilson-Raybould affair, then at least that’s one more lesson than we expected I guess.

Leaks happen all the time in Canadian politics and are useful in keeping our leaders accountable. Yet, when leaks showed the government trying to jeopardize the Navy to help another corporate friend (who, funnily enough, dominate the oil industry east of Quebec), the prime minister went so far as “summoning” the RCMP to investigate.

That is according to a Globe and Mail report published on Friday by their Ottawa Bureau Chief Robert Fife, who also broke the SNC-Lavalin story in February of this year.

In the new bombshell report, Mr. Trudeau is alleged to have been furious about the leak that prevented the Liberal government from cancelling a massive shipbuilding contract that was already well on its way to being executed.

The prime minister is alleged to have felt “betrayed” by the leak, after ‘all he had done’ for the public service after a decade under Harper. This is very similar to the reason why he yelled at MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes when she told him that she would not run for re-election.

It is becoming clear that defeating Harper has turned Trudeau into a hero in his own mind, for which the entire country and all of its citizens owe him an infinite debt.

It was already known that the Privy Council Office had called in the RCMP to investigate the person behind the collapse of a would-be sweetheart deal for the well-connected ‘Rockefellers of Atlantic Canada‘. This was a very unusual move, which was supported by alleged “Irving’s Boy“.

It continues to paint a troubling picture of the prime minister, a man who perhaps might not have “been so forward” with his corruption if he knew that the national newspapers would report on it, even in the face of the state’s increasing use of sinister carrots and sticks in the run-up to the election.