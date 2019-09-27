Singh jokes about Trump: “I hope he gets impeached”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh joked and said he hopes Donald Trump “gets impeached.” This comment was made in response to a question which asked him what he would say to the U.S. President if he became PM.

“I hope he gets impeached before I get to speak to him,” said Singh as the crowd cheered. “I say that a little tongue-in-cheek.”

According to the CBC, which asked Singhthe question, the event took place as a Town Hall in Nanaimo.

Singh said it is “disgusting that the president could inflame hatred against people and be so divisive.”

“It’s horrible that someone in a position of power like him would allow for kids to be stripped from the arms of their parents, from their moms,” he said. “That needs to be denounced.”

Singh has been vocal in the past about the way the US has treated migrants trying to cross the American border.

“You can’t allow someone like that to do that without any sort of repercussion, without anyone else condemning that,” Singh said last night. “And I condemn it.”

Singh is the first Canadian party leader to comment on the possible impeachment of Trump.

“Congress members will make the decision,” Singh said in French on Wednesday. “I think there’s a lot of proof to move forward with these proceedings.”

Trump is facing impeachment proceedings after a whistleblower reported that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s son.

Biden is a Democratic candidate hoping to win the nomination to run against Trump in 2020.