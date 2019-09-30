Six men shot during bloody week in Vancouver

Vancouver has seen a major surge in gun crime over the last week, with six men being shot in five separate incidents.

According to the Vancouver Sun, the most recent shooting occurred Sunday morning at roughly 4:30 a.m. Police discovered a 35-year-old man from Surrey who’d been shot on East Hastings Street and Heatley Avenue. He was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made.

Only two blocks away, another man was shot in “broad daylight in front of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users at 380 East Hastings.” Three suspects fled the area and no one has been arrested in this instance, either.

Vancouver Police are looking for witnesses in two separate shootings on the city's east side. A 44-year-old man from Vancouver and a 35-year-old man from Surrey suffered serious and life threatening injuries. https://t.co/p96ht1076Z — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 30, 2019

Another shooting took place only hours later which saw two more men hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Both men are in their 20’s. In this instance, a 29-year-old homeless man was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and various weapons offences.

More shootings preceded these earlier in the week and police are trying to get on top of the recent surge in gun crime. They have since arrested more suspects and are investigating.