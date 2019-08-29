Video: Six people, including two minors, face charges after two Montreal police assaulted

Six people are facing charges following an alleged attack on two off-duty Montreal police officers.

According to the officers, who are brothers, the attacks took place in the downtown core early Saturday morning. As the pair walked down St-Denis Street, a group of people–two of which were minors– recognized them as police officers.

The brothers were not wearing their uniforms.

Content Warning: The following video may be disturbing to some.

“They were walking to go have a bite and someone recognized them on a terrasse, yelled out, ‘civilian police, civilian police,’ and the next thing they knew they were being circled and punched and thrown to the ground,” Insp. Marie-Claude Dandenault told CBC Tuesday.

Dandenault went on to say that the officers regularly work in the area, and that the suspects of the attack have police history. A motive has not yet been identified.

Police state an investigation is ongoing and more people could be arrested.

The officers are currently on leave, recovering at home after being hospitalized. Both have several bruises and one suffered a concussion.

As stated previously, the alleged attackers are no strangers to the police.

Four of the attacks–who are all in their twenties– have already appeared in a Montreal courthouse to face charges of assaulting a peace officer and intimidating someone associated with the justice system.

One of the accused is 20-year-old Melina Geoffroy, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the assault. Other charges against her have been dropped.

Two other suspects, who are minors, are to appear in court on the 29 of August.

