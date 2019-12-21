Canadian News

SNC-Lavalin created ‘university’ for Libyan dictator’s son, faculty included former senator, Quebec minister

The six-week crash course in statecraft, public health, transport and banking was to prepare Saadi for his new SNC-Lavalin job as “Vice-President Maghreb”.
The six-week crash course in statecraft, public health, transport and banking was to prepare Saadi for his new SNC-Lavalin job as “Vice-President Maghreb”.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
3 mins read

A 2008 meeting between then-Quebec health minister Philippe Couillard and Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s playboy son Saadi, a purported “SNC-Lavalin University” tutorial the company arranged for the dictator’s progeny, was short and unproductive says Couillard.

In a statement issued Thursday, Couillard describes the scheduled one-hour, information session about “operating principles of a modern healthcare system” as “brief”.

“I have received no compensation or consideration from any intervener, had no other contact with this individual, and have never been contacted by the authorities,” wrote Couillard, adding he would offer no further comment.

The confab came to light after SNC-Lavalin copped a plea deal Thursday for bribery and corruption charges it faced over dealings with Libya between 2001 and 2011. Following that, preliminary inquiry evidence subject to a publication ban was unsealed.

The deal came on the heels of guilty verdicts for former SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi following a six-week jury trial for fraud, bribery and money laundering for his part in the scheme to secure valuable contracts with the regime.

In an earlier interview with Le Devoir Couillard, who went on to be Quebec’s premier between 2014 and 2018 described the younger Gaddafi as inattentive and indifferent.

“It only lasted 20 minutes. We talked about health, primary care, prevention, but, listen, I had very little listening, I quickly realized that it was not really interesting the gentleman,” he told the Montreal paper.

According to unsealed court evidence, former Conservative Senator Hugh Segal was slated to give two days’ instruction on Canadian foreign policy.

Joël Gauthier, then-chair for the defunct Agence métropolitaine des transports (AMT), also turns up–tapped to give a half-day course on public transit.

This six-week crash course in statecraft, public health, transport, pensions and banking was to prepare Saadi for a job with SNC-Lavalin as its “Vice-President Maghreb”.

It went hand-in-hand with a temporary work permit the Quebec-based engineering firm was trying to secure for their new hire; Saadi’s place of work is listed on the application as SNC-Lavalin’s Montreal head office.

Gilles Laramée, then-executive vice-president and chief financial officer, felt the idea to develop a 45-day, in-house training course was “genius” and convinced then-CEO Jacques Lamarre, who ultimately green-lit “SNC-Lavalin University”.

“This initiative is an exceptional opportunity to help [Saadi Gaddafi] whose country we know well and where we wish to continue to contribute to the development of its infrastructure and its economy in general,” writes Mr. Laramée in an email sent to several employees.

Royal Bank of Canada and Quebec’s public pension planners Caisse de Dépôt are also among the “SNC-University” instructors listed for Saadi.

Previous reports on the scale of bribery and kickbacks indicate the young Gaddafi’s interests were more hedonistic than scholarly.  For the three months he was in Canada between February and May 2008, he indulged in SNC-Lavalin subsidized prostitutes, private parties, condo decorators and concerts.

In a 2013 interview with French broadcaster Enquête, Lamarre, who resigned in 2009, said he was glad to finally see the backend of Saadi Gaddafi.

“When he left, I was so happy. He hadn’t done too many stupid things,” said Lamarre.

“However, we had an invoice of almost $ 2 million. I was extremely angry, the council was angry. Everyone was angry.”

Segal did not respond to Post Millennial‘s request for comment on his involvement or whether the Canadian foreign policy tutorial with Saadi ever took place.

SNC-Lavalin’s legal woes related to Libya ultimately beset Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s after a February 7, 2019, the Globe and Mail story alleged then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould lost her job over it.

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion’s Trudeau II Report corroborates Wilson-Raybould’s version of events and concludes Trudeau broke conflict of interest law by pressuring her, repeatedly through the fall of 2018 to defer SNC-Lavalin’s charges to remediation.

Deferred prosecution agreements, or remediation for alleged corporate crime, were a new criminal code provision included earlier that year in the federal budget bill, after heavy SNC-Lavalin lobbying efforts.

In the end, Wilson-Raybould refused to budge and the ensuing scandal saw Trudeau boot her from the Liberal Party’s national caucus following the resignations of his top advisor Gerald Butts and the nation’s top civil servant; then-Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick.

While SNC-Lavalin’s attempt to get deferred prosecution to avoid a 10-year ban on bidding for federal contracts, the wording of the plea deal–that SNC committed the fraud against Libya and not Canada–are aimed at achieving the same thing.

“The fraud was committed against Libya, so that’s the out,” Jennifer Quaid, a law professor at the University of Ottawa, told the Financial Post.

“This was not an accident, this was a very carefully crafted plea. That was the thought and that was the effect.”

SNC-Lavalin’s plea deal will also cost the firm $280 million in fines.

UPDATE: In an email to TPM, retired Senator Hugh Segal writes: “I have never met with any member of the Gaddafi family, nor spoken with them or communicated with them in any way.”

Canadian News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected
8.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus