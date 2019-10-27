SNL Trump says ‘we love’ ISIS being great again, hours after real-life ISIS leader killed from POTUS order

Saturday Night Live’s ongoing comedic criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump is well known for being incredibly one-sided, but their newest sketch featuring the infamous Alec Baldwin-Trump is going down in history as bad theatre of the absurd.

The sketch, “Trump Rally Cold Open”, might be better thought of as a cacophony of inept political commentary rather than comedic satire since hours after SNL’s Trump claimed he loved ISIS regaining strength, news broke the real-life POTUS had given the greenlight to take out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“And where are you from?” Baldwin-Trump asks an ISIS character in the skit.

“ISIS,“ the ISIS member proclaims.

“I was a prisoner in Syria until last week when you freed me, so I just wanted to say, thank you for bringing jobs back to ISIS.

“I promise that I will make ISIS great again!” he cheers, mocking the MAGA motto.

“Terrific. What that great guy,” replies Baldwin-Trump. “ISIS is back in a big, big way, folks. And we love that, don’t we?”

Jammed into the sketch are takes on Mark Zuckerberg’s awkward testimony to congress, the Russia conspiracy, the Ukraine scandal, an unflattering caricature of Lindsay Graham, and a recently freed ISIS supporter, played by Pete Davidson, which serves as a criticism of Trump’s decision to pull troops from Syria.

Coming at you live from the Trump rally in Albuquerque. pic.twitter.com/m7r5gXGwuB — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 27, 2019

The sketch had terrible comedic timing.

While SNL staff were busy making jokes, American troops were given the greenlight from the POTUS to storm an ISIS compound and take down the leader of ISIS himself, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

Baghdadi’s death was confirmed by Trump this morning in a press conference broadcast from the White House.

Last night, the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice. President @realDonaldTrump addresses the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder and leader of ISIS. Full remarks: https://t.co/3ucibNVOU8 | More: https://t.co/b4fBx9qyY6 pic.twitter.com/odrheyNRtc — Department of State (@StateDept) October 27, 2019

“[Baghdadi] died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place,” Trump announced. “God bless America.”

Far from giving ISIS a pass like SNL’s satire would suggest, U.S. troops under the Trump administration have delivered a decisive blow to the already declining terrorist organization.

Satires supposed to expose uncomfortable truths, but SNL more and more resembles fake propaganda comedy that only those brainwashed by fake news from CNN and their ilk could find funny.