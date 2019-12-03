Snow storm set to engulf Ontario

Look out Ontarians, a storm is brewing and coming your way. A storm similar to the one that kicked off at the beginning of the month has its sights set on southern Ontario. It’s predicted to hit tomorrow with high winds and low visibility due to strong flurries. The storm will also hit Toronto, according to the Weather Network.

There is a good chance the temperature may rise by Sunday, creating a mess of slush for drivers and pedestrians alike. What is worse yet is the predicted absence of the sun for the coming week. TWN projects that the sun will shine bright over Toronto for only one solitary hour, this Wednesday afternoon.

The GTA may have it even worse still as Environment Canada has sent out a warning of hazardous snow hitting certain regions of southern Ontario.

Both Kitchener and Barrie are looking at a potential of 15 centimetres of snow in a short order of time due to the volume of flurries en route.

This does not bode well for drivers, “Monday night will be clear and cold, so untreated surfaces may become icy again,” said TWN’s meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham. There were approximately 500 car crashes reported on Dec. 1st in Ontario alone due to chaotic weather and icy roads.

The weather is likely to improve after this week according to Gillham who said, “A brief warm-up is expected to start the second week of December.” Although not out of the woods yet Gillham went on to say, “followed by colder weather for the middle and end of the week.”

The OPP advises everybody to be cautious while out on the roads this Christmas season.