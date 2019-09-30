Snowfall continues in Alberta and Saskatchewan after record-breaking weekend

Snow continues to fall across Alberta and southern Saskatchewan after a record-breaking weekend. Calgary broke snowfall records for September with 24.6 cm falling in a single day on Sunday, September 29.

Multiple roads are still closed, and collisions are ongoing. The Weather Network along with other experts are telling drivers to expect winter conditions for the remainder of the day and to drive safely.

EC Winter Storm and Snowfall Warnings are in effect for forecast areas in southern Alberta. For details, visit: https://t.co/V25Y6bxMfq (6:59am) #ABRoads #ABStorm #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/sis1x5lYgY — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) September 30, 2019

Hwy conditions across southern & parts of central Alberta remain in winter driving conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel. If you do travel, be prepared & give snowplows room to work. #ABRoads #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/DWZIR2ehLS — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) September 30, 2019

“Hwy conditions throughout southern Alberta are currently poor with snow continuing to accumulate and reduced visibility,” 511 Alberta tweeted early Monday. “Conditions are expected to deteriorate further into Monday morning. Avoid all non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

According to The Weather Network, snowfall will begin to ease throughout Monday and conditions will improve as the day progresses; however, morning commutes are expected to be difficult. Several Alberta school boards have reported closures.