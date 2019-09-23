Snowfall expected in Albertan cities as early as next Sunday

Summer was nice, wasn’t it?

The sun in the bright blue sky, going to the outdoors, enjoying a cold beverage on the deck on a hot day, one would hope it could last forever.

But it can’t! So get ready, Canada, because we’re headed towards a shortfall and into a long winter.

So short, in fact, that parts of Alberta will already be facing a “surge of Arctic air” that will send temperatures into a freefall by the end of the week. It won’t just be cold, but there’ll also be snow. Believe it or not, snow is coming back to Canada.

Though Fall started just days ago, it looks as though some major population centres are going to get hit hard, especially in the western Prairies, especially in Alberta.

The Weather Network says this is the fault of “an upper-level low-pressure system” over the northern Prairies, that will grow stronger as it moves towards the Hudson Bay.

The weather is expected to drop a nasty 20 degrees between Monday and Friday for some areas, with many places facing the realistic possibility of October snowfall.

Snow is obviously expected in the mountain ranges, as well as along the Rockies towards the end of the week. But it’s not just the mountains, as Edmonton is also facing chances of snowfall by Sunday.