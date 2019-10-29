So, where’s all of Trudeau’s help for the middle class at?

The Trudeau Liberals made “helping the middle class” a key centrepiece of both their 2015 and 2019 election campaigns.

No, they didn’t actually do anything about it, but they sure talked about it a lot.

And while talk can obscure reality for a while, sooner or later reality always wins.

Reality came roaring back in a big way, with the recent MNP survey revealing the staggering debt burden being faced by Canadians.

As reported by Roberto Wakerell-Cruz for The Post Millennial, “Almost 50 percent of Canadians are in high amounts of debt, according to a new study that observes ‘high-leveraged’ households ahead of the forthcoming interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada.

A staggering 47 percent of respondents to a survey by the Calgary-based insolvency firm MNP say they “don’t expect to be able to cover basic living expenses over the next year” without increasing the amount of debt that they’re in, according to Bloomberg.”

Additionally, “When it came to spending money, Canadians again were in a tough position, as 48 percent of respondents said they had less than $200 remaining at month’s end after covering all living expenses and debt payments—an increase of four percent compared to the previous survey conducted in June.”

Also, since June, Canadians are down an average of $142 in terms of how much money they have left over at the end of the month.

Needless to say, these are some pretty horrible numbers.

And this raises the following question:

Where’s all that help for the middle class at?

I mean, really, the Trudeau Liberals had four years in power with a majority, and they constantly talked about helping the middle class.

But things are now far worse for middle-class Canadians, and the numbers bear that out.

The debt burden is higher, leftover money is lower, the financial cushion in case of an emergency is almost non-existent.

If the Liberals had actually been helping the middle class all along, wouldn’t there be some evidence of that “help”?

Of course, the thing is that the Liberals may have talked a lot about helping middle-class Canadians, but they did just the opposite. They raised taxes, eliminated popular tax credits, imposed a carbon tax that makes everything more expensive, and hampered the economy with excessive government regulations that slow growth and destroys opportunity.

Wealth creation and growth has been concentrated in a few elitist enclaves, leaving out the vast majority of the Canadian People.

So, all that “middle class” talk from the Liberals was simply a lie to hide their true agenda: Enriching the elites at our expense.