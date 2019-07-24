Culture

Social media and censorship: Is Minds the answer?

As Minds vows to meticulously follow the First Amendment, journalists and free-speech advocates like Tim Pool have praised the site as a haven for free expression and openness.
As Minds vows to meticulously follow the First Amendment, journalists and free-speech advocates like Tim Pool have praised the site as a haven for free expression and openness.
Shane Miller Montreal, QC
5 mins read

There is no question that social media has become one of the main sources of polarization in our society. Not least because censorship motivated by political bias happens so often we almost have to force ourselves to summon feelings of shock and surprise. Making this worse is the lack of transparency. As a result, there is a growing desire for alternatives.

I recently spoke with Bill Ottman, who is the CEO of the social network, Minds. We discussed the above problems, and the challenges going forward. As Minds vows to meticulously follow the First Amendment, journalists and free-speech advocates like Tim Pool have praised the site as a haven for free expression and openness.

Ottman’s goal is to put more power into the hands of people by sticking to a “decentralized governance model.” Users are given access to the website’s code for increased transparency. It has adopted the Manila Principles, a digital bill of rights emphasizing freedom of speech, privacy and due process. This is an enticing approach that would be conducive to maintaining a freedom-based environment.”

Ottman would also like to see less partisanship when it comes to free speech and was at President Trump’s recent Social Media Summit. He told me that it was a “historic day” since it was the “first time these subjects have ever been discussed in such a high-level setting.” He also said there were “a few liberals/progressives there, but not enough to avoid a media field day calling it a far-right event, which is too bad because I thought much of the testimony of censorship was valid.”

The site has been criticized for allowing white supremacists and neo-Nazis to link up and stay connected online. This is one of the problems any platform trying to uphold the First Amendment will face. An environment promoting freedom of speech might attract a flock of fringe idiots who’ve been banned elsewhere, but Ottman and I agree that censorship does not work. Oftentimes, it strengthens them since they can retreat to the “dark corners” where their views are only reinforced.

The content policy outlines offences that will be grounds for an immediate ban, which include terrorism and doxxing. The management of such content hasn’t been perfect anywhere, but this helps in making a distinction between content that’s harmful or just controversial.

But how do we balance freedom with the need for moderation?

Minds has a jury system wherein the community can have the final say on what posts are to be moderated. If a post is moderated (This means marked with a Not Safe for Work label. There is also a three strike policy explained here), its creator can appeal to a jury of 12 other unique users who will then review content and vote to overturn or uphold the moderation decision.

So far, Ottman tells me that the system has been “working well.” The idea of “digital democracy” is alluring, but there is the concern that this might enable people to take action against political opponents. He sympathized with such concerns. Nonetheless, he advised: “Ultimately, you have to choose between centralized or decentralized governance models. We think the benefits of a community jury system on appeals outweigh the risks of biased moderation teams by far.” One can’t deny that a community-based approach will potentially provide relief from the practices of Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. But still, what could be done to ensure that there is an impartial jury? He explains: “Some preventative measures for bias and mobs we have initially put in place are that the jurors are unconnected to the reported content, and if they repeatedly are found to manipulate the system by not enforcing Minds’ free speech policy, they are unable to serve on juries.”

It’s an intriguing alternative to having a bunch of unaccountable woke administrators make the decisions, but there are still some kinks to work out. Having only been established recently, mistakes have been made. One example of which is the case of David Wood, a creator who got “dinged” for a video on Islam. Nettled by this, Wood castigated Minds for “having worse censorship laws than YouTube.” When asked to discuss this briefly, Ottman told me that this happened because of a mistake on the part of who flagged it and a miscommunication. What’s unfortunate, Ottman says, is that Wood did not reach out to Minds since he and his team “are always accessible.” “If people have concerns, they can always contact us directly.” They do provide users with the opportunity to give their suggestions on how to improve the system. Users can also help improve the code at https://gitlab.com/minds. This situation also speaks to issues with which those on all alternative platforms will have to grapple. One is how to assess content. There needs to be a clear method to evaluate what content should be marked, especially with something like Islam that needs to be discussed as openly as possible. With that said, creators also need to be patient with some of the things these new platforms are trying out.

Another issue is disinformation. This is where security needs and libertarian impulses can conflict. I am what you’d typically call a free speech absolutist, but that hasn’t nullified any concern over rogue regimes like Russia trying to undermine our institutions. This is a very real problem that needs to be dealt with; however, the panic over it has also caused governments and big tech to become even more domineering when it comes to online speech. Committed to “decentralized governance,” Ottman says that democratized platforms should be able to provide users the tools to discern what is true and what is propaganda. “Big tech takes it upon themselves to deem what is and what is not true which is backwards,” he says. “The network can act as a peer for helping provide context, but it should not be trusted with a handful of potentially biased think tanks.”

It seems as if we’re damned if we do or damned if we don’t. In a study on social media’s impact on democracy, historian Niall Ferguson examines how polarization on social media due to misinformation and ideological silos opens up opportunities for foreign rogues. Essentially, social media problems need to be remedied first to safeguard against this in a way that does not trample on innocent speech. How do we do that? Ferguson argues that one solution is reining in big tech through the law courts, by removing exemptions from content liabilities while imposing duties to uphold the First Amendment. The trouble is taking into account the perils of too much regulation or deregulation. As he writes: “it is not self-evidently obvious which is more dangerous: a regulated Internet, in which governments exercise at least some control over network platforms, or an unregulated one, in which private companies continue to gather and exploit the personal data of citizens for profit and without scruple.”

So are decentralized systems the answer? If the popularity of alternatives continues to increase, they may very well threaten the Silicon Valley monopoly. Ottman and I discussed the need for collaboration with others such as Jordan Peterson of Thinkspot. Asking him what he thought of Thinkspot, he said he would love to collaborate with them. “I think their intent is great and experimentation is important,” he says. Appreciating their strong stance on free speech (Peterson has proposed a policy of not removing anyone unless ordered to by a US court of law), he says that a court order policy is “great and essential in theory.” However, as you encounter edge cases, some content may “need to be taken down immediately.” Of course, this is an ever-evolving conversation that should take place on all platforms.

Despite the current climate, Ottman is optimistic. People are tired of the status quo, he says, and it’s becoming increasingly evident that “decentralized systems are better for everyone.” Maybe the Minds model will provide answers. As this issue will command our attention for a while, only time can tell.

Culture
Opinion
Technology
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations