Social media reacts to latest Trudeau press conference disaster

Justin Trudeau took centre stage today in order to repeatedly not apologize for the SNC-Lavalin scandal.
Here is how social media in Canada reacted to that 30-minute press conference.
Jason Lietaer found that the Liberal Caucus should sue for malpractice.
National Post columnist Andrew Coyne interestingly pointed out that Trudeau is not denying the claim, and in fact is now trying to normalize it.
Andrew Macdougall asked us to consider how the Liberal plan would likely be to shut down further requests, something that has already begun, given the Liberal majority led Justice Committee’s refusal to immediately invite Jody Wilson-Raybould back for another testimony.
CTV host Don Martin, pointed out that it took almost a full month for the Trudeau team to begin damage control.
While Andrew MacDougall made a second interesting point, that the damage control did not in reality bring forward a viable explanation.
True North Initiative’s Andrew Lawton pointed to the interesting fact that Trudeau admitted to repeatedly pushing different arguments towards the former Attorney General even after she had made up her mind.
The CBC’s Robyn Urback pointed out the awkwardness of noting that lessons have been learned, but nothing wrong has been done.
Political consultant Ginny Roth noted that the PMs performance today should provide no solice to “wobbly” members of the Liberal cacus.
Toronto Sun columnist Brian Lilley pointed out that Justin Trudeau refused multiple times to clearly deny that his team brought up re-election in relation to SNC’s charges.
