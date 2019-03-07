Social media reacts to latest Trudeau press conference disaster

Justin Trudeau took centre stage today in order to repeatedly not apologize for the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Here is how social media in Canada reacted to that 30-minute press conference.

Jason Lietaer found that the Liberal Caucus should sue for malpractice.

The Liberal caucus should sue Trudeau and PMO for political malpractice. — Jason Lietaer (@jasonlietaer) March 7, 2019

National Post columnist Andrew Coyne interestingly pointed out that Trudeau is not denying the claim, and in fact is now trying to normalize it.

There were three possible strategies:



1. Deny.

2. Apologize.

3. Normalize.



If you choose option 3, you necessarily preclude option 2. (I’m guessing option 1 was not available to them.) — Andrew Coyne (@acoyne) March 7, 2019

Andrew Macdougall asked us to consider how the Liberal plan would likely be to shut down further requests, something that has already begun, given the Liberal majority led Justice Committee’s refusal to immediately invite Jody Wilson-Raybould back for another testimony.

Following Trudeau's presser, it's clear the Liberals have now drawn their line in the sand. They will shut down all requests for further justice committee hearings etc, and blather on about jobs until everyone gets bored of #LavScam. — Andrew MacDougall (@AGMacDougall) March 7, 2019

CTV host Don Martin, pointed out that it took almost a full month for the Trudeau team to begin damage control.

I stand corrected. It was four weeks ago today the story broke. FOUR!! It takes until today for @JustinTrudeau to face the media to enact damage control. — Don Martin (@DonMartinCTV) March 7, 2019

While Andrew MacDougall made a second interesting point, that the damage control did not in reality bring forward a viable explanation.

Dear Canadians:



After precisely one month of this government’s biggest scandal – a scandal that involves core democratic principles – Justin Trudeau doesn’t think you deserve an explanation. At all.



Bold. — Andrew MacDougall (@AGMacDougall) March 7, 2019

True North Initiative’s Andrew Lawton pointed to the interesting fact that Trudeau admitted to repeatedly pushing different arguments towards the former Attorney General even after she had made up her mind.

Justin Trudeau just admitted subjecting Jody Wilson-Raybould to "different arguments and different approaches" after she said she had made up her mind about SNC-Lavalin. — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) March 7, 2019

The CBC’s Robyn Urback pointed out the awkwardness of noting that lessons have been learned, but nothing wrong has been done.

Trudeau's presser: Lessons were learned. There are things that might have been done differently, but we did nothing wrong. Jobs. Thank you — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) March 7, 2019

Trudeau Won't Apologize #BREAKING: Justin Trudeau just held a press conference where he refused to apologize for his sleazy behaviour in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.When pressed about it, Trudeau deflected by saying he was flying to Nunavut to apologize for the Government of Canada's handling of a tuberculosis outbreak in the 1940s. Posted by Ontario Proud on Thursday, March 7, 2019

Political consultant Ginny Roth noted that the PMs performance today should provide no solice to “wobbly” members of the Liberal cacus.

If I were a wobbly member of the federal Liberal caucus who was told this morning would be what's need to put things to bed and move forward, I would be deeply disappointed. — Ginny Roth (@GinnyRothTO) March 7, 2019

Toronto Sun columnist Brian Lilley pointed out that Justin Trudeau refused multiple times to clearly deny that his team brought up re-election in relation to SNC’s charges.

So three times this morning @JustinTrudeau⁩ has been asked by reporters if he or his staff raised the issue of the need to get re-elected in relation to their bribery charges.

Three times Trudeau has refused to deny, says a broad range of issues discussed. #cdnpoli #Lavscam pic.twitter.com/JjMuTFNtpu — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) March 7, 2019

