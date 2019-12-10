Some Canadians would like to see the nickel gone

Tired of counting your nickels? Some Canadians are.

According to a new poll by Vancouver-based Research Co, while most Canadians are happy to see the penny gone, a significant portion would also like to see the nickel pulled as well.

Roughly 75% of the survey takers agreed with the removal of the penny, while 36% would like to see the nickel follow suit.

Interestingly, data showed that the removal of currency was heavily favoured by the youth in comparison to the 55+ category. For example, 41% of 18-34-year-olds would like to see the nickel removed, a significant increase compared to the overall norm.

The break down also includes differences by region, with Atlantic Canada being the most supportive.

“On a regional basis, one-in-five residents of Atlantic Canada (21%), British Columbia (20%) and Ontario (also 20%) seem more nostalgic about the penny,” says Mario Canseco, President of Research Co. “The proportion is lower in Saskatchewan and Manitoba (18%), Alberta (15%) and Quebec (14%).”

While some Canadians may want the Nickle to be removed, the likelihood of any change is extremely low. Unlike the penny, the Canadian mint makes money off the production of nickels.

Survey results were based on an online study conducted from November 25 to November 27, 2019, among 1,000 adults in Canada.

The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in Canada. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.