South Sudan’s President banned singing of anthem unless he is literally there

There are some truths you just can’t escape.

There are always taxes if you’re international and saying “sorry” if you’re Canadian. But damn it, nothing really unites the world more than opposing the bizarre moves of even more bizarre world leaders.

South Sudan’s President recently managed to jump the shark and join that list by basically banning everyone from singing the national anthem unless he is present.

The President has “graciously” allowed schools and embassies to continue singing the anthem, but everyone else? Forget it!

“For the information of everybody the national anthem is only meant for the president, in a function only attended by the president, not for everybody,” Information Minister Michael Makuei told AFP news on Monday.

“We are seeing now even a minister, undersecretary, even governor or state minister, whenever there is a function, the national anthem is sung.”

Interestingly, President Kiir has also banned military leaders from addressing the public when in uniform.

No details have been given regarding what the punishments will be for those who do sing the anthem when the President is not present.

“These are orders and of course when you disobey the orders of the president then you carry your cross,” Makuei said.

While the President may not want the national anthem sang by his people, and can enforce his will in South Sudan, nothing stops us worldwide from cheerfully singing the South Sudanese anthem in hopes that the nation one day sees stability.

If you’d like to join my opposition to stupid laws such as this, feel free to memorize the anthem and sing it whenever and around whomever you can.