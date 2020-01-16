Southern Ontario issued extreme cold weather alert

Meteorologists say Toronto and Southern Ontario will soon see the coldest weather it’s seen so far this year. Temperatures will drop and there will be a good deal of snow to top it off.

An extreme cold weather alert was issued by Toronto’s Medical Officer, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

Environment Canada issues these alerts when the temperature is forecast to be -15 C or lower. They are also issued if wind chill is predicted to make the air feel colder than -20 C.

The temperatures will be felt throughout the GTA.

Environment Canada says that on Thursday night there will be a low of -12 C in Toronto and the wind chill will make it feel like -19 C, accompanied by flurries.

The cold temperatures will carry on into Friday. The Weather Network said it will be “the coldest air we’ve seen so far in 2020.”

It is estimated that Toronto will see the most snow it’s seen all season with 20 cm expected through Saturday and Sunday.

De Villa’s alert from Thursday morning says, “Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health.”

“Those most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness or those under-housed, those who work outdoors, people with a pre-existing heart condition or respiratory illness, elderly people, infants and young children.”

Toronto Public Health is asking people to stay dry, wear layers and try to stay indoors if possible.

It is also advised that people keep tabs on friends, neighbours and family who may be more vulnerable to the dropping temperatures.

