Sportsnet’s firing of Don Cherry is a disgrace

Don Cherry was trying to make a point about patriotism, loving our country, and honouring those who sacrificed everything so we could be free.

Cherry had clearly seen a lot of people not wearing poppies, and as the public figure who has perhaps done more than any other to show support for our troops and encourage respect for Veterans, Cherry was obviously pissed off.

In remarks that—if people weren’t afraid of offending the cancel culture cops—most Canadians would admit to agreeing with, Cherry said that people who enjoy the freedom of coming here and living in Canada (enjoying freedom not enjoyed in many other nations) should at the very least wear a poppy to show respect for Canadians who fell in war.

Of course, any hint of patriotism or nationalism makes the elites go absolutely crazy, and that’s what happened.

The outrage mobs and cancel culture cops went into overdrive, and Sportsnet (a company that is apparently fine with letting communist China-controlled Huawei sponsor Hockey Night in Canada) fired Cherry.

And they fired him on Remembrance Day of all days, which is a huge insult and totally disrespectful to Cherry considering how much he has fought to stand up for Veterans and those who lost their lives for Canada.

By giving in to the outrage mobs, Sportsnet has disgraced themselves.

Cherry’s colleague Ron MacLean also threw Cherry under the bus, after nodding along with Cherry and giving a thumbs up to his remarks, he then acted like he didn’t really get Cherry’s comments.

Peter Mansbridge also wrote an article for CBC with the subheading, “The notion that Canada’s veterans were all white is dangerously wrong and an insult to thousands.”

Yeah, bro, that would be “wrong” and “offensive,” if Cherry had actually brought up race.

But he didn’t.

Cherry didn’t mention race at all.

So CBC pushes an article by Mansbridge that skews the facts to make it look like Cherry was talking about race?

Total bullshit.

Also, how about the loyalty of CBC throwing Cherry under the bus after all he’s done for them – including the millions of Canadians who only watched CBC for Hockey Night in Canada?

So now, this is where Canada is:

The Prime Minister wore blackface so many times he can’t even remember how often, and he’s still in power (after getting a big assist from the media), while Don Cherry—a man who does everything he can to bring attention to our veterans and honour our troops—gets fired for saying people should wear poppies.

It’s total hypocrisy, as the examples below make clear:

Kellie Leitch: "Values Test"

Elites: FASCISM!!



Quebec Government: "Values Test"

Elites: Crickets…



Trudeau: "Blackface"

Elites: Crickets…



Cherry: "Wear Poppies"

Elites: REMOVE HIM!! — Spencer Fernando 🇨🇦 (@SpencerFernando) November 12, 2019

What the hell is going on?

This is a disgrace, and it shows once again why the establishment media and political elites need to be defeated. Their priorities and judgement are broken beyond repair.