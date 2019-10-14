Staff at Air Canada will no longer use ‘ladies and gentlemen’ to address passengers

In a bid to eliminate gendered terminology, Air Canada has decided to scrap the common address “ladies and gentlemen” or the French “mesdames et messieurs” for all staff.

Rather than saying the favourite take-off announcement “ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking,” flight staff will now be instructed to use “everybody” or “tout le monde”.

“We will be amending our onboard announcements to modernize them and remove specific references to gender,” a media spokesperson for the Air Canada wrote in an email. “We work hard to make sure all employees feel like valued members of the Air Canada family, while ensuring our customers are comfortable and respected when they choose to travel with us.”

Per a memo released by Air Canada, the company has already made the appropriate changes to various manuals they use for training. The memo reads, “The change will be reflected in the transmission of the Onboard Announcement Manual as part of our commitment to respect gender identity, diversity and inclusion. We will tell you when this transmission will be available and when to implement this change.”