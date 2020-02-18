Star baseball player shunned from World Series reunion because of tweets, Trump support

Aubrey Huff is a two time World Series champion and a key component of the 2010 San Francisco Giants World Series championship team. But he has been told by the Giants not to turn up for the team’s 10-year World Series anniversary because of his controversial tweets.

Huff took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his disappointment at being disinvited and also to reveal that among the reasons he was shunned was his support for President Donald Trump.

In a media statement, the Giants said, “Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”

Huff has made many politically incorrect jokes on Twitter as well as expressing his love for the second amendment and the 45th president.

Huff pointed out the hypocrisy of the Giants’ position considering the fact that the current President and CEO, Larry Baer, is a domestic abuser, and all Huff did was exercise his right to free speech on Twitter: “I find this whole thing hypocritical coming from a man who has had his share of real controversy for pushing his wife for which he had to take a break from the Giants and issue a formal apology. All I did was tweet.”

“We live in a country that is under attack,” Huff went on to say, “Society is desperately trying to take away our 1st Amendment, our freedom of speech, and our freedom of political association.”

In 2019, Larry Baer knocked his wife, Pam Baer, to the ground during a heated argument.

“He took me by surprise,” Huff said, “When he told me I was unanimously voted against attending the 2010 Giants World Series Championship reunion.”