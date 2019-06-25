News

Statistics Canada: One-in-five Canadians are heavy drinkers, opioid use remains high

Statistics Canada does point out that the proportion of heavy drinkers has remained the same for the past three years now.
Statistics Canada does point out that the proportion of heavy drinkers has remained the same for the past three years now.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Statistics Canada has released the 2018 Community Health figures, which give the public some insight into the health habits of their fellow Canadians. The survey, which provides an overview of Canada’s obesity rates, opioid medication use, cigarette use, and alcohol use, allows us to better understand our nation’s problems, and allows us to begin working on solutions based on real data.

One part of the new data has revealed that one in five Canadians is considered a heavy drinker.

According to Statistics Canada, roughly 6 million Canadians aged 12 and older reported alcohol consumption “that classified them as heavy drinkers” in 2018. Statistics Canada classifies “heavy drinking” as “males who have had five or more drinks, and females who have had four or more drinks, per occasion, at least once a month during the past year.” That is to say, having more than 4 or 5 drinks on one night, at least once a month for a year.

Though this number may initially seem modest, those same figures of five for men and four for women are the same outlines given by the CDC.

Statistics Canada does point out that the proportion of heavy drinkers has remained the same for the past three years now, though.

Males, overall, are more likely than females to be heavy drinkers. Those in Ontario (17%) and Manitoba (16%) were less likely to be heavy drinkers. The provinces who drank the most were residents of Newfoundland and Labrador (28%) and Quebec (21%). Canadians living in rural areas (22%) were also more likely to be heavy drinkers than those living in urban areas (18%).

Smoking rates have also dropped since 2015. In 2018, 19 percent of males and 13 percent of females aged 12 and older smoked cigarettes either daily or occasionally. That’s a drop of 1 and 2 percent, respectively, since 2015.

The figures also give us a grim reminder of the challenges Canada faces in regards to the ongoing opioid epidemic that has plagued regions of Canada and the United States. Figures released yesterday show 3.7 million Canadians aged 15 and older used opioid pain medication.

Of those 3.7 million, close to one million said they used the medication as needed. The remaining 2.7 million reported using them only once or twice, while close to 600,000 Canadians reported daily or almost daily usage, a stunning 21 percent.

When it comes to problematic use, around 10 percent of those who use any opiod pain medication in the past year reported problematic use. That comes to 351,000 out of 3.7 million. Statistics Canada defines “problematic use” as “taking the medication in greater amounts than prescribed or more often than directed, using it to get high, use for reasons other than pain relief, and tampering with a product before taking it.

Problematic use comes in various forms, though the most common was abuse, in which people use greater amounts of the medication than what is directed, at seven percent. Three percent report using the medication for the feeling/to get high. Another four percent said they used the medication for reasons other than pain relief, while another 2 percent indicated having tampered with an opioid product before use.

Canada has a lot on its plate. There are societal issues that we need to learn how to deal with as a nation. Though there is public debate as to how these problems should be dealt with, For more information about Canada’s opioid and drug challenges, click here.

News
Related Posts Recommendation
Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

The difference between Biden and Bernie's competing health care visions mirrors the battle between progressives and moderates in the Democratic primary.

BREAKING: Twitter RE-SUSPENDS NY Post writer for tweets about activist journalist Carlos Maza

BREAKING: Twitter RE-SUSPENDS NY Post writer for tweets about activist journalist Carlos Maza

Jonathan Levine was suspended from Twitter for posting a story about journalist Carlos Maza, twice. He was reinstated only to be banned again.

Tim Hortons cancels Roll Up The Rim contest due to coronavirus

Tim Hortons cancels Roll Up The Rim contest due to coronavirus

Canada’s most popular doughnut and coffee chain Tim Hortons will be cancelling its famous and beloved Roll Up The Rim To Win contest

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russiagate

Trump campaign sues CNN for libel over Russiagate

Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has sued CNN—a news network he has been vocally critical of—for libel on Friday.

Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism

Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism

Conservative Party leadership candidate Peter MacKay has regrets about how the public interpreted his comments about Andrew Scheer’s conservative values.

RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds

RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds

The RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police will not investigate recent major accidents at Canadian Pacific and CN Railways.

WATCH: Trump says Warren has ‘a tremendous lack of talent,’ calls her unlikable

WATCH: Trump says Warren has ‘a tremendous lack of talent,’ calls her unlikable

President Donald Trump believes that at the end of the day, it came down to Warren’s “lack of talent,” not her gender, that lost her the race.

Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas

Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas

A recent case of coronavirus in Ontario involves a patient who recently returned from Las Vegas according to provincial health officials,

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

New York police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group seen severely beating a 15-year-old girl on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

A bombshell study has been released on Alberta’s Safe Consumption Sites (SCS), which may have far reaching ramifications for future…

BREAKING: Abducted 14-year-old found in Brampton barn, kidnappers still at large

BREAKING: Abducted 14-year-old found in Brampton barn, kidnappers still at large

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders appeared in front of media at a press conference on Friday to provide details regarding the abduction of Shammah Jolayemi, the 14-year-old boy who went missing Thursday.

Manitoba REJECTS handgun ban: ‘Won’t make any difference whatsoever’

Manitoba REJECTS handgun ban: ‘Won’t make any difference whatsoever’

Manitoba officially refuses to ban handguns, joining Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta officials in prioritizing lawful gun owners.

Most Read News

1.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state
2.

Five tips to stay healthy during a coronavirus outbreak

Here are five steps you should take to minimize your chances of contracting a novel virus, if things were to get that bad.

Five tips to stay healthy during a coronavirus outbreak
3.

Coronavirus may have originated at Wuhan lab

The newest deadly strain of the coronavirus may have come from a laboratory near the Wuhan market after all, according to a paper put forth by scientists.

Coronavirus may have originated at Wuhan lab
4.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa
5.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus
6.

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care

The difference between Biden and Bernie's competing health care visions mirrors the battle between progressives and moderates in the Democratic primary.

Bernie and Biden duke it out on health care
7.

Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it’s not a scam

One Canadian discovered some extra money that he didn’t realize he had awaiting him after signing into his CRA account.

Canadians finding uncashed cheques from CRA—and no, it’s not a scam
8.

Think tank hires ‘climate realist’ to combat Greta mania

The Hearltand Institute, a US conservative think tank based out of Illinois, is hoping to combat Greta mania with their own YouTuber Naomi Seiby.

Think tank hires ‘climate realist’ to combat Greta mania