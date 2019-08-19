Sudden August snowstorm chases campers out of B.C. campgrounds

Campers have been forced out of their cozy tents over the weekend as sudden August snow flurries came billowing down in Northern B.C.

According to CTV News, “Snow fell over parts of the province on Sunday, including on the Alaska Highway near the Yukon border. Environment Canada said the storm, which it predicted could dump up to 30 centimetres of snow on the area, was due to an unseasonably cold Arctic airmass meeting Pacific moisture on the North Coast.

Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park regions were hit particularly bad, causing several campgrounds in the area to close. A weather alert was in effect well into Monday morning, though flurries had ceased in other areas on Sunday.

Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park gave the following notice to current and prospective campers in a Facebook post:

Liard River Hot Springs Campground is closed until further notice due to heavy wet snow. This has caused numerous trees to fall and there is a continuing threat of more to come down with the forecast of freezing rain. There is No ACCESS to the campground or hot pools under any circumstances…

Be advised that there is also heavy snow at Muncho lake and Stone Mountain (Summit Lake Campground) also.

Environment Canada has advised against travelling through the area. They say that, though the worst is over, visibility may be impeded and there is still the possibility of heavy snow.