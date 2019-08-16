Surrey Police confrontation with man wielding machete ends in shooting

The Independent Investigation Office of BC (IIO BC) is currently investigating a police shooting after police confronted a man wielding a machete early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 4:17 a.m., Surrey RCMP were notified that there was a male chasing another male with a machete in an alley in the 10600 block of 135A Street, reported B.C. RCMP in a news release. “Police officers responded and located a man they believed matched the suspect description.”

Surrey RCMP is investigating an incident in the 10600 block of 135A Street. News release to be issued by BC RCMP shortly. 135A St is currently closed between 108 and 106 Ave. — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) August 14, 2019

The suspect was apparently confrontational which led to Surrey police officer firing upon the man. Following the incident, the suspect was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

“No one else was injured during the incident,” said B.C. RCMP.

Surrey police investigators secured the scene following the incident and the Independent Investigation Office of BC was notified. The news release says that they will be investigating the scene, as well as the conduct of the officers involved in the shooting to determine whether gunfire was warranted.

The IIO has also confirmed that the suspect in hospital matches the description of the man police were alerted to.

According to Global News, the incident occurred close to the Gateway Shelter in Whalley where the suspect had been transferred to following an overdose.

“A shelter spokesperson said the man, who is not a Gateway resident, had overdosed and he was provided him with naloxone before an apparent theft of his belongings resulted in a violent outburst,” reports Global News.

“This is a bit of a result of the level of drugs that are being used,” Wes Everaars of the Lookout Housing and Health Society said. “It’s a very unfortunate incident and it’s often the most vulnerable who are the ones who are having the most difficulty with it.”